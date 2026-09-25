Next-Gen Budget iPad to Feature A19 Chip, 8GB RAM, and Wi-Fi 7

Apple’s upcoming 12th-generation low-cost iPad will feature the A19 chip, an upgraded C1X modem, an N1 networking chip, and 8GB of RAM to support Apple Intelligence features, according to internal code discovered by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris.

Inside the A19 Silicon and 8GB RAM Threshold

The transition from the iPad 11’s A16 processor to the upcoming A19 chip marks a significant architectural leap for Apple’s entry-level tablet line. While the previous generation relies on 6GB of unified memory, the iPad 12 bumps that floor up to 8GB of RAM. That specific memory threshold is not arbitrary. It serves as the baseline hardware requirement to run Apple Intelligence and localized Siri AI features.

Users who skipped the 11th-generation model will find that the A19 architecture unlocks machine learning capabilities.

Next-Generation Connectivity with C1X and N1 Chips

Network infrastructure inside the chassis is also receiving a major overhaul. Apple’s custom C1X modem is slated to replace the Qualcomm hardware found in current baseline models. Designed for sub-6GHz 5G networks, the C1X modem prioritizes energy efficiency to extend battery life during heavy cellular data use.

Accompanying the modem is the newly integrated N1 networking chip. This hardware component introduces support for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread protocol connectivity.

Timeline, Pricing, and Ecosystem Context

Code analysis indicates that the public rollout will not happen immediately. Current market expectations peg the release window for spring 2027. Pricing is anticipated to hold steady at a $449 starting point, mirroring the cost adjustments implemented after Apple’s June 2026 price hike.

Meanwhile, buyers looking for hardware updates sooner in the product cycle can anticipate a refresh of the iPad mini before the end of October. Code discoveries for the smaller form-factor tablet point to an A20 Pro chip, a revised speaker architecture, a landscape-oriented front-facing camera, and an OLED display upgrade. Concurrently, new imagery for the Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini confirms upcoming color options for the smart speaker, including green, pink, blue, white, and black.