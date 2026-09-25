NHL Vezina Trophy odds list Connor Hellebuyck as preseason favorite

The 2026-27 NHL Vezina Trophy market highlights an intriguing long-shot value in Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark at 60/1 odds, contrasted against an unsettled top tier featuring Connor Hellebuyck amid a trade holdout, as modern puck-tracking data and shifting team scoring metrics redefine elite goaltending handicapping.

The Bottom Line The Favorite in Flux: Connor Hellebuyck opens at +500 as the preseason favorite at bet365 Sportsbook, but his status is complicated by a trade request and contract holdout from the Winnipeg Jets.

Connor Hellebuyck opens at +500 as the preseason favorite at bet365 Sportsbook, but his status is complicated by a trade request and contract holdout from the Winnipeg Jets. Defensive Cushion: Linus Ullmark at 60/1 benefits from playing behind an Ottawa Senators squad that surrendered the second-fewest expected goals and fourth-fewest high-danger scoring chances at 5-on-5 last season.

The Breakout Target: St. Louis Blues netminder Joel Hofer at 125/1 presents immense upside as he looks to seize the primary role with Jordan Binnington entering free agency.

Rewriting the Book on Modern Goaltending Metrics

Few comparisons highlight the evolution of the NHL over the past ten years quite like the performance figures of a typical netminder. During the 2015-16 campaign, a standard league goaltender delivered a .915 save percentage accompanied by a 2.51 goals-against average. Last year, those numbers dipped to .896 and 2.88.

Scoring is up nearly a goal per game since 2015-16. Yet, that shift is not the sole factor altering our perception of goaltending today. The NHL’s puck-tracking data is much sharper than it was a decade ago, eliminating routine shots from the ledger, while analytics-driven coaching staffs increasingly emphasize shot quality over quantity.

Here is the kicker: goaltenders may face fewer shots in a given game now, but they face substantially more high-danger chances. This reality has made handicapping the Vezina Trophy—already one of the most volatile and unpredictable markets in hockey—even trickier for bettors heading into the fresh campaign.

Evaluating the Top of the Board and the Hellebuyck Holdout

Regular contenders such as Andrei Vasilevskiy (victorious in 2026), Igor Shesterkin (2022), and Connor Hellebuyck (taking the honors in 2020, 2024, and 2025) have secured five of the past seven Vezina trophies, while unexpected names claimed the remaining two awards during that timeframe. Sportsbooks neglected to post odds for Linus Ullmark prior to his 2023 victory, and Marc-Andre Fleury entered as a 36-year-old long shot when he captured the accolade in 2021.

Adding further complexity to the current campaign, Hellebuyck—who opened as the +500 preseason favorite at bet365 Sportsbook—remains sidelined in a contract dispute following a trade demand issued to the Winnipeg Jets. Logan Thompson (+700), Vasilevskiy (+750), Ilya Sorokin (+800), and Igor Shesterkin (+900) complete the leading five positions on the betting sheet.

Contender Team Bet365 Odds Key Context Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg Jets +500 Preseason favorite navigating a contract holdout and trade request. Logan Thompson Unspecified / Varies +700 Jumps near the top of the board following strong prior consistency. Andrei Vasilevskiy Unspecified / Varies +750 Recent 2026 winner remains a permanent fixture in elite considerations. Linus Ullmark Ottawa Senators 60/1 Elite long-shot value backed by strong defensive structure in Ottawa. Joel Hofer St. Louis Blues 125/1 Poised for a breakout workload with Jordan Binnington a pending free agent.

Why Linus Ullmark Offers Intriguing Value at 60/1

Technically, the Vezina Trophy is an individual award given to the league’s best goaltender. But in an ideal world, it functions as a team honor because defensive structure heavily impacts who tops the ballot. Very few teams made life easier on their goaltenders last season than the Ottawa Senators.

Connor Hellebuyck nominated for Vezina Trophy, Blue Bombers training camp preview

Data from Natural Stat Trick indicates that the Sens conceded the second-lowest expected goals, fourth-fewest high-danger scoring opportunities, and third-fewest total shots on goal during 5-on-5 play.

Crucially, Ullmark was dealing with personal issues throughout the campaign and took a leave of absence midway through the season. The veteran Swede was much better for the Sens down the stretch and played admirably in the playoffs, providing a firm foundation to carry that momentum into a fresh year.

Joel Hofer and the St. Louis Crease Evolution

The NHL produces at least one breakout netminder each season, and Joel Hofer stands out as a prime candidate to claim that mantle. Hofer has served as a steady backup for Jordan Binnington in St. Louis for the past three campaigns, but the 26-year-old stands a strong chance of claiming the No. 1 job this season.

Photo: covers.com

The transition is further necessitated by Binnington operating as a pending free agent. Beyond surface-level numbers—such as a .908 save percentage across 115 career games—the 6-foot-5 netminder also posted strong underlying metrics, saving 11.7 goals above expected in 46 appearances last year.

When weighing the volatility at the top of the market against structural stability and emerging workloads, the 2026-27 Vezina race offers sharp bettors plenty of room to find value far away from the chalk. How are you approaching the goaltender market this season? Drop your preferred long shots in the comments below.