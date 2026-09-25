Megawati Visits Brother Guruh Soekarnoputra in Jakarta Hospital

Megawati Soekarnoputri Monitors Brother Guruh’s Hospitalization Minute by Minute

On Friday, September 25, 2026, Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri is closely monitoring the intensive medical care of her younger brother, Guruh Soekarnoputra, at RS Siloam Semanggi in Jakarta, while managing party duties remotely from North Sulawesi.

The Bottom Line Intensive Care: Guruh Soekarnoputra is currently receiving intensive medical treatment at RS Siloam Semanggi in Jakarta.

Guruh Soekarnoputra is currently receiving intensive medical treatment at RS Siloam Semanggi in Jakarta. Family Presence: PDI-P leaders Hasto Kristiyanto and Guntur Romli visited the hospital on Friday evening to show support and request public prayers.

PDI-P leaders Hasto Kristiyanto and Guntur Romli visited the hospital on Friday evening to show support and request public prayers. Megawati’s Schedule: Despite party consolidation duties in North Sulawesi, Megawati has been tracking her brother’s condition minutely and returns to Jakarta on Saturday.

Inside the Hospitalization at RS Siloam Semanggi

The youngest son of Indonesia’s first president, Sukarno, is facing serious health challenges. Guruh Soekarnoputra has been admitted to RS Siloam Semanggi in Jakarta for intensive medical observation. According to statements from PDI-P leadership on Friday, September 25, 2026, family members and party officials have rallied around him as medical teams manage his ongoing care.

PDI-P Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto confirmed the hospitalization to the public, offering a straightforward request for national solidarity. “Mohon doanya semoga mendapat rahmat kesembuhan dari Tuhan,” Hasto stated on Friday, September 25, 2026, asking the public for prayers for the former president’s son.

Continuous Oversight From North Sulawesi

PDI-P Spokesperson Guntur Romli provided insight into how the party leadership is managing the situation alongside family obligations. While Megawati Soekarnoputri was occupied with party consolidation and an official inauguration event in North Sulawesi, her focus remained firmly on her brother’s hospital room in Jakarta.

“Ibu Mega di Sulut, ada acara pelantikan dan konsolidasi partai. Ibu Mega sudah jenguk Mas Guruh, tiap menit selalu mengikuti perkembangan Mas Guruh,” Guntur explained on Friday, September 25, 2026, noting that the PDI-P chairwoman monitors developments every single minute. Guntur, alongside Hasto Kristiyanto, visited the hospital ward on Friday evening. Megawati is scheduled to arrive back in Jakarta on Saturday, September 26, 2026.

Context of the Health Decline

While party officials have kept specific medical diagnoses private out of respect for family boundaries, details regarding the timeline of Guruh’s health struggles have emerged through broader family and party channels. PDI-P DPP Chairman Andreas Hugo Pareira noted that family communications indicate Guruh has faced health complications for approximately two weeks.

Photo: nasional.kompas.com

Meanwhile, Didi Mahardika, a nephew of Guruh, shared that his uncle’s health had steadily declined over the past year. Before arriving at RS Siloam Semanggi, Guruh spent four weeks receiving treatment at RS Medistra Jakarta. Although initial treatments showed signs of improvement, his condition subsequently worsened, leading to the current round of intensive hospital care.

Timeline of Recent Developments for Guruh Soekarnoputra Date / Period Event / Status Location Prior to September 2026 Underwent four weeks of treatment at RS Medistra following a year of declining health. RS Medistra Jakarta Early September 2026 Health complications intensified approximately two weeks prior to late-September updates. Jakarta Friday, September 25, 2026 Party officials Hasto Kristiyanto and Guntur Romli visit RS Siloam Semanggi; Megawati monitors remotely from North Sulawesi. RS Siloam Semanggi, Jakarta Saturday, September 26, 2026 Megawati Soekarnoputri scheduled to return to Jakarta following regional party duties. Jakarta

Public Response and Community Support

PDI-P representatives continue to organize collective prayers, asking citizens nationwide to keep Guruh Soekarnoputra in their thoughts during his recovery at RS Siloam Semanggi.