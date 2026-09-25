Jets’ TE Mason Taylor (thumb) out vs. Lions

New York Jets tight end Mason Taylor has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Lions in Michigan due to a thumb injury, leaving the team shorthanded as head coach Aaron Glenn prepares to face his former team.

The offensive depth chart in Florham Park is feeling the strain. Second-year pass-catcher Mason Taylor will not make the trip to Ford Field after logging missed practice sessions on both Wednesday and Thursday. According to the Associated Press report, the injury occurred during last Sunday’s overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers. Team medical staff evaluated the thumb issue as week-to-week, creating an immediate void in the aerial attack just as the outlet on SI.com notes.

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Taylor’s absence compounds an already depleted pass-catching unit. The Jets entered the week already missing rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., who remains on injured reserve with a sprained ankle, alongside speedy wideout Arian Smith, whose season ended due to a torn ACL. Veteran receiver Tim Patrick is also sidelined on injured reserve with a groin strain.

Adding to the uncertainty, wide receiver Adonai Mitchell sustained a finger injury during Thursday’s practice after catching it in a jersey. While head coach Aaron Glenn indicated he does not believe the bone is broken, Mitchell’s availability for Sunday remains uncertain. With the roster stretched thin, leadership is looking toward practice squad reinforcements to fill the gaps.

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“We’ll see which one of them gives us the best chance and we’ll end up bringing up one of those guys,” Aaron Glenn, head coach

Glenn noted that either Sterling Shepard or Tyler Johnson will be elevated or signed to the active roster to address the shortage. Earlier in the week, the franchise also signed undrafted rookie Malik McClain from the practice squad following a strong showing in training camp.

Kenyon Sadiq Faces a Prime Opportunity

With Taylor sidelined, first-round draft pick Kenyon Sadiq stands ready to command a larger role in the offense. Selected 16th overall in April out of Oregon after racking up 868 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns over his final two collegiate seasons, Sadiq saw limited summer action while recovering from hernia surgery. Through his first two professional appearances, the rookie has hauled in five receptions for 38 yards and scored a three-yard rushing touchdown in his Week 1 debut against Tennessee.

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The matchup against Detroit offers an inviting stage for an offensive breakout. Detailed breakdown figures from SI.com show that the Lions’ defense has struggled heavily against tight ends across the opening two weeks, surrendering the most touchdowns (4), 16 catches, and 187 receiving yards to the position. As 6.5-point road underdogs according to odds referenced by FanDuel Sportsbook, the visiting team may be forced into a pass-heavy game script.

Roster Shuffling and Defensive Boosts

The personnel churn extends well beyond the offensive skill positions. Heavy.com reported that the franchise placed linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball, defensive lineman David Onyemata, and wide receiver Arian Smith on injured reserve, requiring them to miss a minimum of four games. In response, the club signed defensive lineman Jack Heflin and wide receiver Malik McClain to the active roster, while adding tight end Cody Hardy and defensive lineman Isaiah Loudermilk to the practice squad.

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On the defensive front, edge rusher Joseph Ossai was expected to log full practice participation for the first time since suffering a ruptured plantar fascia in his left foot during the preseason finale against the Giants on August 28. Signed in March to a three-year, $36 million contract, Ossai’s potential return brings optimism to the pass rush.

“He’ll be full in practice,” Glenn said with a smile. “We’ll see how that goes.” Aaron Glenn, head coach

Meanwhile, Jason Sanders is set to handle kicking duties for the third week after being elevated from the practice squad. Sanders converted field goals from 51, 52, and 32 yards following an opening miss, though league rules dictate the team must decide next week whether to sign him to the active roster or shift direction.