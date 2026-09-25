HDB to scale up robotics and automation to boost construction productivity at BTO sites

Singapore is scaling up robotics, automated smart hoists, and standardized precast components across Build-To-Order construction sites starting in 2027 to boost site productivity and reduce labor reliance. The announcement follows the completion of HDB’s first Construction Transformation Project in Tengah, which pioneered advanced prefabrication and 3D-printed concrete engineering.

The Housing and Development Board is modernizing public housing construction, moving automation and advanced machinery from isolated pilot programs into widespread site deployment. National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat outlined the expansion strategy at the HDB Awards Ceremony held at the Resorts World Convention Centre, emphasizing that practical on-site problem-solving drives the technological shift.

As we build more and build faster, we must also build smarter… What matters is not how sophisticated the technology is, but whether it can help to solve practical problems on our work sites, Minister Chee told attendees at the industry event.

Expanding Robotics and Smart Hoists Across 2027 Tender Sites

Floor screeding robots, which use lasers as navigational guides to smooth and level surfaces prior to tiling, are moving past their initial trial phase. Having been deployed across 80 flats in Bukit Merah and Ghim Moh, the screeding robots will be trialled in at least four more BTO projects in 2027 to gauge performance under different site conditions.

At the same time, temporary exterior lifting systems known as smart hoists are slated for introduction at approximately half of all Build-To-Order sites tendered from 2027 onward. Unlike conventional hoists that require a dedicated operator working a joystick across floors, these units operate like automated elevators equipped with floor buttons, obstruction-scanning sensors, and safety cameras that verify appropriate gear usage. One worker can oversee up to three smart hoists, creating significant manpower savings across multiple blocks.

“While this may sound like a relatively simple improvement, the manpower savings add up across many blocks and projects, leading to a sizeable overall increase in productivity.” Chee Hong Tat, National Development Minister, via The Straits Times

Minister Chee has asked the Housing and Development Board to work towards full deployment of these lifting technologies across every new public housing project. Additional innovations include heavy-duty hydraulic inloaders designed to transport precast components without deploying cranes, alongside satellite-guided excavators currently undergoing trials in Tengah.

Tengah Project Milestones and 3D Concrete Innovations

The push toward automation builds directly on completed field tests. Garden Waterfront II @ Tengah was completed in June as the agency’s inaugural Construction Transformation Project, partnering with builder Obayashi Singapore to reduce reliance on manpower.

Photo: Yahoo News Singapore

A second development, Garden Waterfront I @ Tengah, is on schedule for completion by the end of 2026. Both Tengah sites are tracking toward a 25 per cent improvement over baseline site productivity rates.

The transformation effort extends to novel manufacturing methods. Positioned in a common green area between the two Tengah developments stands a 3D-printed concrete arbour. Built from 22 uniquely curved segments printed at HDB’s Centre of Building Research in Woodlands, the structure reaches 13.6 meters in length and required half the concrete volume of a conventionally built arbour of equivalent size.

Garden Waterfront I and II are the first BTO projects equipped with smart adapters enabling residents to track electricity consumption in real time.

Standardizing Precast Components to Bolster Supply Resilience

To eliminate redundant design work and smooth out manufacturing bottlenecks, the agency is rolling out an Enhanced Precast Components Catalogue available to industry partners starting September 28 and implemented in projects tendered from December 2026.

Leveraging Robotics and Automation to Drive Construction Productivity

The catalog standardizes detailed specifications and drawings for 17 frequently used structural elements, including staircases, household shelters, and prefabricated bathroom units. By unifying concrete grades, reinforcement provisions, and connection details, the system allows contractors to source standard items from a wider vendor network.

There are benefits across the value chain. Consultants can spend less time on repetitive design work. Precasters can produce at greater scale and make better use of automation, Minister Chee noted.

Intelligent Lifting Frames and Workplace Safety Enhancements

Heavy hoisting operations have historically required workers to manually guide and adjust the orientation of large, heavy crane-lifted precast components. To mitigate this, the housing authority collaborated with the National University of Singapore and A*STAR to engineer an intelligent lifting frame.

Operating alongside tower cranes, the system detects load imbalances, stabilizes swaying, and lets operators make micro-adjustments remotely. The intelligent lifting frame in operation at a BTO project in Jurong West has demonstrated safety and efficiency gains.

“This keeps heavy loads level, minimises swaying and enables precast components to be positioned more accurately – allowing workers to operate from a safer distance.” Housing and Development Board, via Yahoo News Singapore

The agency projects that the lifting frame could potentially cut hoisting and installation man-hours by up to 30 per cent.

Awards Recognize Design Integration Amid Rapid Construction Shifts

While technology drives speed, architectural firms continue to weave historical and natural contexts into upcoming estates. During the awards ceremony at Resorts World Convention Centre, thirty projects received recognition for excellence across engineering, design, and landscape architecture.

Photo: The Straits Times

Design consultants LOOK Architects and 3PA earned honors for their distinct concepts at Berlayar and Mount Pleasant, respectively. Berlayar Residences draws inspiration from the Southern Ridges and waterfront, while Mount Pleasant Crest incorporates elements from the former Old Police Academy.