Two Starbucks Locations Closing in Lexington as Part of US Store Closures

Starbucks is closing at least two of its Lexington, Kentucky locations as part of a nationwide contraction hitting roughly 250 coffeehouses across the United States. Employees at the affected sites—positioned at 101 Hat Trick Way on Athens Boonesboro near I-75 and at 1745 Sharkey Way just off Leestown Road—confirmed the incoming shutdowns after receiving notifications from corporate management. The closures form part of a broader corporate pivot addressing ongoing financial pressures and operational standards across the brand’s North American footprint.

Local coffee drinkers will see the shutters come down following service this weekend. According to staff members at both local branches, the shops will remain open through Saturday before officially closing their doors as of Sunday, Sept. 27. The simultaneous shuttering of these two specific outlets impacts a much wider local market, where at least 30 Starbucks locations operate across the city, including licensed counters housed inside local grocery and retail hubs like Kroger and Target.

Corporate Restructuring and Financial Pressures

The local cuts arrive alongside a sweeping wave of storefront reductions ordered by corporate leadership. Earlier in the week, Starbucks Chief Operating Officer Mike Grams announced that 250 locations throughout the country would close their doors for financial reasons. Beyond balance sheet pressures, Grams pointed to operational hurdles, stating that the targeted outlets could no longer deliver the consistent customer and employee experience demanded by the company.

“Closing any coffeehouse is a difficult decision, and we know today’s news will be hard for the partners, customers and communities affected,” Grams said in an official blog post detailed by the WKYT coverage of the closures. He emphasized that leadership is currently communicating directly with affected workers to navigate the transition.

Employee Support and Transition Options

While exact headcounts for the Lexington workforce affected by the cuts remain unconfirmed, leadership has outlined targeted mitigation efforts.

Photo: wkyt.com

Management stated that displaced workers will be given transfer opportunities to other coffeehouse locations wherever openings permit. For staff members who cannot be placed at alternative stores, the company has committed to providing severance support. “We’re speaking directly with impacted partners and will support them through this transition, including transfer opportunities wherever possible,” Grams noted in his public address. “To the partners in those coffeehouses impacted by today’s news, I want to say thank you on behalf of Starbucks for the work you have done.”

With operations at the Hat Trick Way and Sharkey Way locations set to cease immediately following the weekend, patrons in those neighborhoods will need to look to alternative area branches for their daily coffee runs as the brand works to realign its national footprint.