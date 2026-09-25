Jaylerr Wins Breakthrough Artist of the Year at Weibo Music Awards 2026

Thai pop artist Kritsanapoom Pibulsonggram, known as Jaylerr, won the Breakthrough Artist of the Year award at the Weibo Music Awards 2026 in Wuxi, China, marking a major milestone in his regional music expansion under label GX10 ASIA.

The international music scene welcomed a significant moment for Thai entertainment as Kritsanapoom Pibulsonggram, widely recognized as Jaylerr, claimed the title of Breakthrough Artist of the Year. The recognition came from the major regional music event Weibo Music Awards 2026, held at the Wuxi Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium in Wuxi, China.

Global Ambitions and the GX10 ASIA Partnership

The honor follows Jaylerr’s transition into a new phase of his career under his current management as a solo artist signed to GX10 ASIA. Since joining the agency, the performer has focused on developing a distinct musical identity aimed squarely at regional audiences across Asia, with a particular emphasis on the Chinese music market.

Photo: daradaily.com

Management strategy and artistic output have converged on cross-border growth. The recognition in Wuxi highlights how the label’s regional push aligns with the growing international appetite for distinct voices from Southeast Asia.

Expanding Footprint in the Chinese Music Market

The Breakthrough Artist accolade serves as validation of Jaylerr’s rising popularity among Chinese listeners, whose reception of his recent projects has accelerated significantly.

By establishing a foothold through the Weibo platform’s premier annual music celebration, the artist has positioned his catalog for broader international distribution. The milestone underscores a deliberate industry trajectory: moving Thai pop sounds beyond domestic borders and onto competitive regional stages.