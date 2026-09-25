Seth Meyers Mocks Trump’s Lavish Praise for Xi Jinping

Late-night host Seth Meyers used a Thursday night segment to scrutinize Donald Trump’s praising of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, highlighting news clips of flattering remarks ahead of a state visit.

The Bottom Line The Late-Night Focus: Seth Meyers dissected Donald Trump’s compliments toward Xi Jinping, comparing the rhetoric to unexpected relationship dynamics.

Seth Meyers dissected Donald Trump’s compliments toward Xi Jinping, comparing the rhetoric to unexpected relationship dynamics. Broad Media Reaction: Fellow late-night host Jimmy Kimmel also weighed in on the diplomatic events, lampooning administration optics and political panic.

Diving Into the Archives of Presidential Praise

During Thursday night’s broadcast of Late Night, the host turned his lens toward the rhetorical style of Donald Trump when discussing foreign leaders. Focusing on the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping for a state visit, Meyers played a compilation of news clips featuring Trump showering the foreign leader with enthusiastic commendations. In the footage, Trump can be heard labeling Xi “a brilliant man,” a “great gentleman,” and a “fierce person” who possesses “great stature” and a “great look.”

“Trump doesn’t care about the issues or the details of the meetings. All he cares about is being best buds with Xi,” Meyers remarked during the segment, noting Trump’s visible enthusiasm for the diplomatic summit. To capture the hyper-personalized nature of the commentary, Meyers quipped that the remarks sounded “like a Long Island mom trying to set her adult daughter up on a date.” Meyers further highlighted descriptions where Trump called Xi “a piece of granite,” contrasting the flattering American rhetoric with domestic Chinese internet restrictions involving internet memes.

Red Carpets, State Dinners, and Political Fallout

The broadcast coincided with tangible diplomatic choreography on the ground. U.S. service members rolled out a red carpet on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews to welcome Xi ahead of a lavish state dinner at the White House. During the visit, Trump defended the bilateral relationship, stating, “From the time of my first election in 2016, President Xi and I have forged a friendship, a truly great friendship, actually, built on mutual respect and the vital interests of our people.”

Photo: theguardian.com

That warmth has not gone over smoothly across the political aisle. The cozy rhetoric has drawn sharp rebukes even from members of the Republican party. Mississippi Republican Senator Roger Wicker took to the Senate floor to blast the invitation, criticizing the emphasis on a trade truce rather than pressing Beijing on military buildup or support for Iran. Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel joined the fray on Wednesday evening, mocking GOP anxiety with less than six weeks remaining until the midterms and joking about the manufacturing origins of promotional merchandise.

Late-Night Media Reaction Snapshot

Host Show Primary Target of Commentary Seth Meyers Late Night Trump’s effusive compliments toward Xi Jinping and news clips Jimmy Kimmel Midterm panic among Republicans and White House state visit optics

As diplomatic engagements wrap up and the political calendar hurtles toward the upcoming midterm elections, the intersection of foreign policy, late-night satire, and partisan friction continues to supply plenty of material for political observers. Whether these media moments move the needle with voters remains to be seen, but the clip reels are guaranteed to circulate well beyond the late-night time slots. What do you make of how entertainment programs are framing these diplomatic visits? Jump into the discussion below.