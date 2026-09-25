Rick Wakeman Performs Piano Concert for Rescued Bears in Vietnam

Rock legend and former Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman performed an intimate grand piano concert for more than 150 rescued sun and moon bears at an Animals Asia sanctuary in Vietnam’s Tam Dao National Park, utilizing specially composed melodic pieces.

Inside the Vietnamese Sanctuary Performance

Legendary prog-rock keyboardist Rick Wakeman traded traditional arena seating for a lush valley enclosure this week, delivering a grand piano performance to an audience of approximately 150 rescued sun and moon bears. Staged at an 11-hectare sanctuary operated by the charity Animals Asia roughly 35 miles north of Hanoi, the 77-year-old musician performed on a Yamaha grand piano set up right at the edge of the animal habitats. Eleven bears gathered closely along the perimeter during the set, intently listening to the live composition.

Wakeman composed two fresh pieces explicitly for the occasion, titled “Dawn Reborn” and “Moon.” The compositions honor specific resident animals, including a moon bear named Moon—whom Wakeman has served as a designated “guardian” for since 2016—and Dawn, an animal described by rescue workers as one of the most broken bears they have ever seen. Animals Asia founder Jill Robinson noted that calm, low-level music has served as a valuable element of Dawn’s rehabilitation program following her rescue from illegal captivity.

The Bottom Line The Artist: 77-year-old prog rock icon Rick Wakeman traveled to Vietnam to perform live for rescued wildlife.

77-year-old prog rock icon Rick Wakeman traveled to Vietnam to perform live for rescued wildlife. The Venue: Animals Asia operates the 11-hectare sanctuary situated in Tam Dao National Park, housing roughly 200 rescued sun and moon bears.

Animals Asia operates the 11-hectare sanctuary situated in Tam Dao National Park, housing roughly 200 rescued sun and moon bears. The Mission: The concert aimed to celebrate rehabilitated animals while drawing attention to the remaining captive bears still suffering in illegal bile farms.

The Campaign Against the Bear Bile Industry

Beyond the artistic novelty of a classic rock icon performing for fauna, the event spotlighted a severe ongoing animal welfare crisis. Although extracting bear bile has been legally banned in Vietnam since 2005, enforcement gaps and traditional medicine demand have allowed underground operations to persist. Animals Asia highlights that roughly 125 bears remain trapped in cramped cages across legacy bile farms in the country, with mortality rates hitting about four deaths per month among those still waiting for rescue.

The illegal wildlife trade in East Asia has severely depleted native Asiatic black bear populations, shrinking numbers globally by nearly a third over the past three decades. Wakeman emphasized the urgency of the situation, noting the stark contrast between the joyful, romping behavior of the sanctuary residents—some of whom experienced grass and open space for the first time upon arrival—and the grim reality of animals confined in cages where turning around was impossible for up to two decades.

Vietnam Bear Sanctuary & Rescue Metrics Metric Figure Sanctuary Location Tam Dao National Park, Vietnam Sanctuary Size 11 hectares Total Bears Housed Approximately 200 sun and moon bears Bears Attending Concert Over 150 animals Remaining Farm Captives 125 bears

A Lifelong Connection Between Music and Animals

Wakeman’s outreach to animals is hardly a fleeting endeavor. Back home in Suffolk, England, the musician routinely shares music with his rescue dogs and cats, observing firsthand how domestic pets react to music. He noted that his cats historically rejected harsher genres like metal, grunge, or rap in favor of melodic arrangements, while his dogs simply walk away if displeased with a track.

Photo: theguardian.com

The experience in Vietnam, however, offered an entirely unprecedented acoustic environment. Wakeman described entering a personal bubble while watching the bears react to subtle shifts in his phrasing. As the sanctuary continues its rehabilitation efforts, this high-profile cultural event provides a vital megaphone for rescue workers pushing local authorities to empty the remaining cages before it is too late.