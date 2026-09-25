Alfonso Beceiro to sue Imelda Tuñón over medication for Julián Figueroa

Imelda Tuñón faces a potential criminal lawsuit from attorney Alfonso Beceiro, representing Maribel Guardia, following her public confession of deceiving a psychiatrist to obtain and administer controlled sleep medication to her late husband, Julián Figueroa, prior to his April 2023 death.

The Bottom Line The Core Development: Legal representative Alfonso Beceiro announced plans to file a formal criminal complaint against Imelda Tuñón with the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office.

Legal representative Alfonso Beceiro announced plans to file a formal criminal complaint against Imelda Tuñón with the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office. The Allegations: The proposed charges span the illegal acquisition and trafficking of controlled substances, alongside investigating potential criminal responsibility for homicide or failure in a duty of care.

The proposed charges span the illegal acquisition and trafficking of controlled substances, alongside investigating potential criminal responsibility for homicide or failure in a duty of care. The Confession: The legal shift follows Tuñón’s statements on the program Mesa Cero admitting she fabricated symptoms to secure psychiatric prescriptions for Figueroa.

Legal Escalation Following Television Confessions

The legal dispute between actress Maribel Guardia and Imelda Tuñón escalated significantly following televised remarks regarding the final days of Julián Figueroa. Alfonso Beceiro, legal counsel for Guardia, confirmed that the defense is preparing formal criminal action after evaluating public statements made by the singer regarding how she acquired prescription drugs.

During an appearance on the program Mesa Cero, Tuñón detailed how she consulted a psychiatrist and described symptoms of stress and anxiety that she attributed to herself, but which she stated actually belonged to Figueroa because his own doctors would not prescribe the required medications. “Le mentí todo el tiempo a la psiquiatra,” Tuñón stated on the broadcast, explaining that she took the prescribed pills and handed them over to her husband to help him sleep.

In interviews with outlets including Andrea Show TV and Mesa Caliente, Beceiro characterized these admissions as “incriminating” and “unfortunate.” The legal team asserts that the disclosures necessitate formal judicial intervention to determine whether the unauthorized transfer of psychotropic substances contributed to the musician’s passing.

Examining the Potential Charges and Penalties

The impending complaint targets multiple legal fronts. According to Beceiro, the charges will focus on the illegal trafficking and acquisition of controlled substances, alongside examining whether negligence or intentional action played a role in the death of the 27-year-old artist, who passed away on April 9, 2023, in Mexico City. The initial medical finding attributed the cause of death to an acute myocardial infarction.

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However, the legal representation contends that inconsistencies in the preliminary investigation, timeline discrepancies regarding when authorities were notified, and the newly revealed admissions regarding medication warrant a full reexamination. The defense plans to file the formal denunciation with the Fiscalía General de Justicia de la Ciudad de México.

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Legal Parameters and Potential Penalties Outlined by Counsel Offense Category Context Potential Penalty Range Controlled Substances Illegal acquisition and delivery of psychotropic drugs Approximately 5 to 6 years in prison Homicide / Negligence Investigating potential links between consumed substances and death Up to 30 years in prison (if proven)

Beceiro noted that if the court finds the viuda guilty of unlawfully distributing controlled prescription drugs, she faces a prison sentence of roughly five to six years. He added that if a homicide charge is formally established and linked to the substance consumption, the penalty could increase to 30 years of imprisonment.

Disputes Over Inheritance and Family Dynamics

Beyond the inquiry into the acquisition of medications, the legal battle encompasses broader financial and custodial conflicts. Beceiro alleged that the dispute also involves friction over a testamentary disposition that favors the couple’s minor son, excluding financial benefits for both Maribel Guardia and her husband Marco Chacón.

Maribel Guardia habría firmado demanda contra Imelda Tuñón por caso Julián Figueroa

“Quien ha perseguido a muerte que ese testamento quede sin efectos es Imelda, porque quiere quedarse de manera personal con la mitad de la herencia,” Beceiro asserted during his media appearances. The defense maintains that financial motivations have fueled varying narratives concerning the events surrounding Figueroa’s death.

This ongoing friction directly impacts the custody and visitation arrangements for the minor grandson of the Costa Rican actress. As the legal teams prepare to initiate the evidentiary phase before the authorities, the public discourse continues to center on the intersection of family estate disputes and the newly surfaced admissions regarding controlled medical substances.