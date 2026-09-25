What to Watch This Weekend: ‘Primetime,’ ‘Heart of the Beast,’ and More

Opening in theaters this weekend, September 25, 2026, documentarian Lance Oppenheim’s narrative feature debut Primetime stars Robert Pattinson as television host Chris Hansen. The film arrives alongside Brad Pitt’s wilderness survival thriller Heart of the Beast, offering audiences a potent mix of high-stakes cinematic fiction and gritty true-crime deconstruction.

The Bottom Line The Big Screen: Robert Pattinson goes gonzo as Chris Hansen in Primetime, while Brad Pitt braves the Alaskan wilderness with a canine companion in Heart of the Beast.

Robert Pattinson goes gonzo as Chris Hansen in Primetime, while Brad Pitt braves the Alaskan wilderness with a canine companion in Heart of the Beast. At-Home Rentals: Comedy sequel Super Troopers 3 and indie flicks like Idiots hit video-on-demand platforms.

Comedy sequel Super Troopers 3 and indie flicks like Idiots hit video-on-demand platforms. Major Streaming Debuts: Acclaimed indie hit Tuner lands on Paramount+, and Disney+ drops Toy Story 5.

Pattinson Channels the Bush-Era Surveillance State in Primetime

If you were logging onto television screens in the mid-2000s, you almost certainly remember the cultural footprint of To Catch a Predator. The NBC Dateline spinoff hosted by Chris Hansen confronted would-be predators on hidden cameras, capturing a raw brand of public shaming that rivaled scripted blockbusters like Lost in the ratings. Now, director Lance Oppenheim brings that era back to lurid, grimy life with Primetime.

Robert Pattinson tackles the role of Hansen with a mannered, over-the-top intensity. Here is the kicker: the performance manages to make audiences laugh and squirm within the exact same sequence. Pattinson plays Hansen as a man caught between self-aggrandizement and deep self-loathing, tracking the psychological toll of turning investigations into mass entertainment. Skyler Gisondo co-stars as a naive young actor hired to play the decoy children, experiencing an A Star Is Born-style descent into the dark side of the entertainment machine, alongside Merritt Wever as the show's producer.

While David Osit’s acclaimed documentary Predators tackled the broader societal obsession with true crime, Oppenheim’s narrative feature narrows its scope. It operates like a found VHS tape from a fever dream, using period-appropriate video formats to highlight the exploitative nature of a media landscape built on the old newsroom adage: if it bleeds, it leads.

Brad Pitt and a German Shepherd Battle the Elements in Heart of the Beast

For moviegoers seeking white-knuckle physical endurance rather than psychological unease, theatrical lineups also feature Heart of the Beast. The survival thriller stars Brad Pitt as a former special forces soldier who crash-lands in the unforgiving Alaskan wilderness. Accompanied only by his combat dog, Pitt’s character must navigate treacherous terrain and harsh natural obstacles to claw his way back to safety.

Pitt recently opened up to Ralphie Aversa about the unique challenges of filming alongside a German Shepherd. The actor noted that the swift bond formed on set mirrored the deep connections he shares with animals in his personal life, describing how dogs provide a vital beacon of unconditional love during lonely times.

Streaming Options Expand Across Paramount+, Disney+, and PVOD

For audiences choosing to stay on the couch this weekend, the streaming ecosystem offers plenty of alternatives. Paramount+ adds Tuner, widely celebrated as one of the standout indie gems of the year, while Disney+ debuts Toy Story 5 for family audiences. Meanwhile, PVOD platforms have added the Tony Award-winning stage adaptation Hadestown: The Musical, reuniting original Broadway cast members including Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, Patrick Page, Amber Gray, and André De Shields for viewers looking to capture a piece of its theatrical run at home.

Photo: tomsguide.com

Title Format / Platform Key Talent / Premise Primetime Theatrical Starring Robert Pattinson and Skyler Gisondo; directed by Lance Oppenheim. Heart of the Beast Theatrical Survival thriller starring Brad Pitt and a canine costar. Tuner Paramount+ Acclaimed independent feature making its subscription streaming debut. Hadestown: The Musical PVOD Pro-shot recording featuring original Broadway principal cast members.

Whether you choose to brave the multiplexes for Pattinson’s unsettling transformation or settle in for an at-home double feature, this weekend’s slate proves that studios are continuing to target distinct viewing habits across every platform. What are you planning to watch first? Let us know in the comments below.