Syriac Banker Cycles from Switzerland to Tur Abdin for Charity

Syriac banker and cyclist Murat Yarbug has reached the historic city of Omid (Diyarbakir) on his 4,500-kilometer charity ride from Switzerland to Tur Abdin, documenting his visit to the Virgin Mary Church as he raises funds for disadvantaged Syriac children.

Fantasy & Market Impact Philanthropic ROI: Direct funding deployment for Suroyo (Syriac–Aramean–Assyrian–Chaldean) children facing economic hardship.

The Route and the Rider

Murat Yarbug, a 51-year-old finance professional living in Zurich with his wife and two children, launched his ambitious cycling initiative on August 22. Departing from Gebenstorf, Switzerland, he took an eight-week leave from his career to complete the grueling 4,500-kilometer trek eastward.

The journey combines a deeply personal return to his ancestral homeland with a focused fundraising campaign. Yarbug was born in Upper Kafro (Üçköy), located in the historic region of Tur Abdin. Supported by GGM Gastro, a Syriac-owned German company specializing in hospitality equipment, the “Yarbug on Wheels” campaign aims to secure vital resources for children from the Syriac community in need.

Crossing Brutal Stages Toward Tur Abdin

The trek has tested physical limits across multiple borders. Following demanding stages that included a brutal final 50 kilometers during earlier legs of the ride, Yarbug pushed through grueling terrain before arriving in Tekirdag on day 16 of the expedition.

As the route progressed deeper into Turkey, Yarbug reached Omid (Diyarbakir), where he recorded a poignant stop at the Virgin Mary Church. Welcomed warmly by Saliba, who shared the history of the sacred site, Yarbug described the location as “one of the oldest churches in the world” preserving centuries of Aramean and Syriac Christian history.

Metric / Detail Specification Rider Murat Yarbug (Age 51) Start Date & Location August 22, Gebenstorf, Switzerland Total Distance Target 4,500 Kilometers Final Destination Midyat (Medyad), Tur Abdin Sponsor / Supporter GGM Gastro

Confronting the Reality of Community Decline

Beyond the physical demands of long-distance cycling, the stop in Diyarbakir brought a sobering historical reality into focus. Reflecting on the local demographics, Yarbug noted the dramatic decline of the city’s ancient Syriac presence.

Photo: instagram.com

While Diyarbakir accommodates a population of around 3 million people, current estimates shared by Yarbug indicate that only about 10 Arameans remain in the city. “Standing inside one of the world’s oldest churches and listening to details about the decline of this community made this visit even more meaningful,” Yarbug wrote on his “Yarbug on Wheels” Instagram page. “For me, especially on this journey towards Midyat, this was much more than just visiting a church.”

The Final Push to Midyat

With his stop in Omid successfully logged, Yarbug turns his focus toward the final stretches of his expedition. Aiming to reach Medyad (Midyat) by the end of September, the cyclist continues to draw attention and financial backing for disadvantaged Syriac children.