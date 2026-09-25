Manchester City Found Guilty on 114 of 115 Premier League Financial Charges

Manchester City Found Guilty of 114 Financial Breaches in Premier League Case

Manchester City has been found guilty on 114 of 115 charges related to breaches of Premier League financial regulations following an independent commission’s investigation. Reported by David Ornstein of The Athletic, the verdict concludes a multi-year probe into the club’s financial practices from 2009-10 to 2017-18, paving the way for potential sanctions including points deductions or relegation from the top flight.

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The Anatomy of the Charges and the Independent Panel’s Verdict

The independent three-person commission concluded its hearing into Manchester City’s financial affairs in December 2024. The panel upheld the vast majority of the 115 original charges—which later expanded to 130 due to an administration issue—ruling that the club breached rules over a 14-year span stretching from 2009 to 2023. The Premier League’s investigation accused the club of failing to provide accurate financial information, concealing details of payments made to players and managers, and breaching both UEFA’s financial fair play regulations and the league’s own profitability and sustainability rules.

Specific infractions highlighted in the record include failures to report accurate financial data across nine seasons from 2009-10 to 2017-18. Additional counts involved concealing complete details of former manager Roberto Mancini’s remuneration between 2009-10 and 2012-13, omitting full disclosures of player compensation packages from 2010-11 to 2015-16, and failing to cooperate with the league’s investigation from 2018 to 2023.

Category of Allegation Timeframe Covered Verdict Status Accurate Financial Information Breaches 2009-10 to 2017-18 (9 Seasons) Guilty Undeclared Managerial Payments (Roberto Mancini) 2009-10 to 2012-13 Guilty Undeclared Player Compensation Details 2010-11 to 2015-16 Guilty Failure to Co-operate with Investigation 2018 to 2023 Guilty

Club Defense, Immediate Repercussions, and the Appeals Road Ahead

Sanctions against Manchester City have not yet been decided by the independent commission, but potential penalties range from financial penalties and points deductions to relegation from the top flight. Crucially, points deductions could be applied onto previous seasons, raising the chance that historical league titles could be stripped. The club won three Premier League titles during the period in which it was accused of breaking financial rules, and eight domestic titles overall across the broader timeline.

Manchester City has steadfastly maintained its innocence throughout the process and is expected to launch a formal appeal. A club spokesperson issued a statement via David Ornstein emphasizing that due process remains ongoing:

“The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements to be completed, and subject to strict confidentiality. As such Manchester City FC’s position remains consistent with the club’s statement of February 2023. The club has diligently respected due process for eight years on the basis the Premier League board and executive would behave as an independent, impartial and fair minded regulator, free from partisan influence.”

When the charges were initially brought in February 2023, Manchester City released a statement expressing surprise given the extensive documentation provided to the competition. Back then, the club welcomed the review by an independent commission to consider what it described as an irrefutable body of evidence supporting its position.

Legacy and Reactions Across English Football

Rio Ferdinand took to social media platform X to voice his reaction, writing: “Another Premier League medal to be added to the cabinet.” Ferdinand was part of the United team who were pipped to the title by City on the final day of the 2011-12 season.

BREAKING: Man City GUILTY of all but one of 115 charges of breaching Premier League financial rules

Manager Pep Guardiola, who has previously stated his trust in the club’s hierarchy and maintained that he would stay even in the event of relegation to League One, faces a challenge in keeping his squad focused on the pitch. Premier League CEO Richard Masters noted ahead of the 2026-27 season that while the verdict took longer than anticipated, the ultimate goal was to allow the process to reach its natural conclusion.

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