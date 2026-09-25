US Proposes Trilateral Meeting With Russia and Ukraine in UAE to End War

The United States has proposed a trilateral technical meeting involving Ukraine and Russia in the United Arab Emirates to discuss pathways toward ending the four-and-a-half-year war, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj. Speaking to media outlets on September 25, Zelenskyj confirmed that Kyiv is awaiting scheduling details from Washington for the discussions.

Diplomatic Channels Open in the Emirates

The latest diplomatic push emerged following discussions earlier this week at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where Zelenskyj met with US President Donald Trump. Following those talks, Ukrainian and US negotiators reviewed specific operational details. Zelenskyj explained the diplomatic roadmap in a press briefing via WhatsApp, noting that the administration in Washington suggested the Emirates as a potential neutral venue for the work-level talks.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskow confirmed on Friday that contacts regarding a potential trilateral meeting are underway, though he noted that comprehensive details are still lacking. Peskow added that Russian special envoy Kirill Dmitrijew recently held discussions in the United States, focusing predominantly on economic matters during meetings with US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Securing the Black Sea and Air Defense Licensures

Beyond the proposed UAE summit, international efforts are moving forward to restore commercial shipping lanes in the Black Sea. Zelenskyj reported that parallel talks involve India, Egypt, and Turkey. The Ukrainian leader held separate discussions with heads of state from these nations and other Middle Eastern capitals to evaluate external proposals aimed at lifting the blockade.

At the same time, the defense architecture of Ukraine received a notable update. According to Zelenskyj, the United States has confirmed its decision to grant Ukraine the necessary licenses to manufacture Patriot air defense missiles domestically. President Trump has made a definitive decision on the matter, following earlier mixed signals regarding local production rights that began when Trump first raised the prospect in early July.

The Patriot surface-to-air missile platform remains vital for intercepting incoming ballistic threats targeting urban centers and critical national infrastructure. Ukraine continues to face critical shortages of both integrated battery platforms and interceptor missiles.

Key Diplomatic and Defense Developments Initiative Key Participants Current Status Trilateral Talks USA, Ukraine, Russia Proposed by US for UAE venue; Kyiv awaiting dates Black Sea Shipping Ukraine, India, Turkey, Egypt Active negotiations on blockade removal Patriot Production USA, Ukraine US confirmed domestic manufacturing licenses US-Russia Economic Contacts Kirill Dmitrijew, Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner Held bilateral talks in the US on economic topics

Next Steps on the International Circuit

“We will discuss these details with the European side, the Americans will deal with the Russians, and we will return in ten days with either a new perspective or an outcome,” Zelenskyj stated.

Kyiv has also urged Washington to engage Chinese leadership regarding the conflict. Zelenskyj noted that he asked Trump to raise the war during talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who was visiting Washington.