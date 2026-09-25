Ukraine Drone Strike Halts Russia Novoshakhtinsk Refinery

Two people died and an oil refinery, industrial facilities, and a passenger train were damaged in overnight Ukrainian drone attacks across Russia on September 25, 2026. Russia’s Defence Ministry said air defence units had destroyed a total of 592 drones overnight, while Russian officials said the strikes damaged an oil refinery, industrial facilities, and a passenger train. The attacks unfolded as diplomatic talks over energy infrastructure took place following discussions at U.N. headquarters in New York on a potential energy ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow.

Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery Operations

The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia’s southern Rostov region was also damaged in the attacks, forcing it to temporarily suspend operations. Rostov region Governor Yuri Slyusar said about 50 drones had been destroyed over his region overnight and that a drone attack had damaged the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery, forcing it to suspend operations temporarily. He said there were no reports of casualties at the facility. The Novoshakhtinsk refinery sells fuel mainly for export and has an annual capacity of 5 million metric tons of oil.

Perm Region Governor Dmitry Makhonin

Further east, in the Perm region – which hosts a major oil refinery – Governor Dmitry Makhonin said one man had been killed during a massive drone attack. Authorities in the Perm region, located east of Moscow in the Ural Mountains, said drones targeted an industrial facility, killing a man. Emergency services are currently working on-site to clear the aftermath of the strike at an industrial facility, Perm region Governor Dmitry Makhonin wrote in a post on Telegram. Makhonin did not identify the industrial facility, but said local government air monitoring indicates that pollutant levels have not been exceeded, and there is no threat to nearby residents. The Astra outlet said that the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez oil refinery had once again come under attack. According to the OSINT channel Supernova, a recently repaired crude oil primary-processing unit at the refinery was attacked, and the facility processes around 13 million metric tons of crude oil annually and produces fuel and other petroleum products.

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Footage from Perm published online shows several images shared on social media appearing to show a large, black smoke cloud rising into the sky above the city of Perm on Friday morning. Ukraine’s General Staff confirmed that Ukraine struck two Russian oil refineries and three facilities involved in missile production overnight on Sept. 25, with the second refinery targeted in Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov Oblast, approximately 200 kilometers (125 miles) from Ukrainian-controlled territory from which the attack was launched, and the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez oil refinery located approximately 1,450 kilometers (900 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Belgorod Region Truck Strike

One civilian was killed and another wounded when a Ukrainian drone struck a truck in Russia’s Belgorod region, local officials said, with local officials confirming that one person was killed and another injured after a Ukrainian drone struck a truck. In Voronezh, monitoring resources reported that drone attacks were recorded on Voronezhsintezkauchuk. In Ulyanovsk, reporting indicated that the Iskra Plant was also among the locations monitored during the night of September 25.

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