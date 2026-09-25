Dunkin Plans First Boise Location on State Street

The prominent coffee-and-doughnuts giant Dunkin’ is laying the groundwork to expand its footprint into Idaho, filing municipal paperwork for a commercial site in Boise. Months after initial industry discussions pointed toward the brand targeting the Treasure Valley, the enterprise has officially submitted plans to take over a Papa Murphy’s pizza restaurant located at 6940 W. State St., according to public records.

The proposed transition targets a high-profile corridor along a major thoroughfare running through the City of Trees. While corporate announcements regarding the expansion remain under wraps, local real estate professionals have previously signaled growth ambitions for the region. In January, JP Green, partner and retail brokerage specialist at commercial real estate firm TOK Commercial, noted that Dunkin’ sees potential for 20 or more outlets across the Treasure Valley.

“I can confirm we are close to signing three leases for Dunkin’,” Green said, though declining to disclose specific addresses until agreements are finalized. Municipal filings indicate that the State Street property would utilize the existing drive-thru lane. Interior architectural floor plans outline a customer seating capacity for 18 patrons spread across four tables.

Another expanding beverage operator, 7 Brew Coffee, previously submitted proposals to take over the space before Dunkin’ filed its current remodel paperwork.

Brand Expansion and Regional Strategy

Best known for its signature orange-and-pink branding and the long-standing advertising slogan “America runs on Dunkin’,” the quick-service chain combines specialty coffee beverages, baked goods, breakfast sandwiches, and wraps. Founded in 1950, the company operates as the largest coffee and donut brand in the United States, managing a network of more than 14,200 restaurants spanning nearly 40 global markets, according to corporate statements.

Marketing materials distributed by TOK Commercial underscore the nature of the regional push, confirming that the chain actively seeks up to 20 or more locations throughout the Treasure Valley.

What Comes Next

As city review processes continue for the State Street address, local officials and commercial brokers await the formal execution of leases and subsequent building permit approvals. Residents and commuters along the major corridor can expect further announcements regarding construction timelines once corporate agreements are fully finalized.

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