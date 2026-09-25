IVE’s Wonyoung shares IU lip-sync video and receives public reply

On the 24th, IVE member Wonyoung shared a lip-sync video on the group’s official social media channels, performing IU’s new track “From Separation” with the affectionate caption “Jieun unnie fighting♥,” which prompted IU to publicly reply with “♥I remember♥” to celebrate their friendship.

The Bottom Line The Interaction: Senior artist IU publicly responded with a supportive comment, highlighting their bond formed during a YouTube appearance last year.

Senior artist IU publicly responded with a supportive comment, highlighting their bond formed during a YouTube appearance last year. The Fan Response: The visual-heavy, self-made clip generated massive online buzz across social media platforms for its high production value.

A Cinematic Nod to a K-Pop Senior

K-pop cross-generational friendships rarely fail to capture the internet’s attention, and this week provided a textbook example.

Rather than a casual selfie video recorded on a phone, Wonyoung elevated the concept into a mini-production. The clip opens with the star dramatically swinging a door open, immediately setting a tone that mimics a professional music video. Dressed in a grey off-the-shoulder knit top that accentuates her silhouette, complete with long wave-styled hair and a subtle silver necklace, the visual presentation sent immediate shockwaves through online fandoms.

Cementing a Bond Born on YouTube

This public display of affection is not an isolated incident. The relationship between the two stars dates back to last year, when Wonyoung appeared on IU’s official YouTube channel. That initial collaboration laid the groundwork for a visible mentorship and mutual respect between the veteran soloist and one of fourth-generation K-pop’s defining faces.

Here is the kicker: instead of letting the post quietly circulate among fans, IU stepped into the comment section directly.

Fan Reactions and the Group’s Current Momentum

Netizens reacted swiftly to the post, flooding social media with hyperlatives describing Wonyoung’s appearance as reminiscent of a “real-life anime character.” The combination of high-end styling, effortless execution, and the personal nod from IU turned a routine social media update into a major viral talking point across digital platforms.

The timing also aligns with a busy operational schedule for IVE. The group recently wrapped up their first major world tour and continues to transition easily into diverse individual and group activities, proving that their cultural footprint remains as formidable off-stage as it is inside packed arenas.

Key Details of the Interaction Category Detail Date Published September 24, 2026 Platforms Involved IVE Official Social Media Channels, IU YouTube Connection Song Featured IU’s “From Separation” Key Participants Wonyoung (IVE), IU

Ultimately, moments like these underline the shifting dynamics of celebrity culture, where self-curated content bridges the gap between idols and their inspirations in real-time. As Wonyoung balances her heavy group commitments with viral social moments, the mutual respect shared with industry icons like IU ensures that both artists will remain dominant fixtures in the cultural conversation.