Southwestphalia Table Tennis District Championships 2026 in Altena

The TTC Altena is hosting the South Westphalia Table Tennis District Championships from September 25 to September 27, 2026, at the Sauerlandhalle in Altena. A total of 139 singles entries have been registered for the combined tournament, which now brings together all age classes and categories into a single weekend event under the direction of Thomas Busch.

Fantasy & Market Impact Top Tier Dominance: Alexander Lübke enters the Adults A division as the undisputed favorite, holding a towering TTR rating of 2108.

Alexander Lübke enters the Adults A division as the undisputed favorite, holding a towering TTR rating of 2108. Late Entry Window: Competitive players still retain a pathway to the bracket, with late registrations accepted up to 45 minutes prior to each class start via the tournament desk.

Consolidating the District Calendar

For the 2026 edition of the South Westphalia District Championships, the TTC Altena has restructured the schedule. Previous iterations of the tournament spanned two separate weekends, separating youth categories from adults and seniors. By compressing the timeline into a single weekend running from Friday evening through Sunday, the organizing club aims to streamline operations inside the Sauerlandhalle.

Yet, the updated format opens against the backdrop of shifting participation metrics. By the official entry deadline tracked on MyTischtennis.de, organizers logged 139 total entries across the individual brackets. But the tape across specific divisions reveals stark contrasts in local engagement, particularly regarding female participation and the implementation of mandatory competitive licensing.

Participation Disparities Across Divisions

The structural health of regional table tennis faces notable hurdles in specific demographics. The women’s and girls’ categories report particularly low figures, with just seven entries submitted across the entire youth female sector by Thursday morning. In the women’s A-class, the competitive field narrows down to former Valberterin Pia Segref of TTV Altfinnentrop and Annabell Steiner of TTC Volkringhausen.

Conversely, the male youth brackets display strong double-digit participation. The Youth 19 category leads the tournament volume with 30 registered players, followed by Youth 15 with 22 participants, and Youth 13 securing twelve entrants. Meanwhile, the senior categories get underway on Friday evening at 18:30 with 22 competitors spanning five distinct age brackets—ranging from a single entry in Seniors 40 to five players contesting the Seniors 80 division, potentially requiring class consolidation.

District Championships Entry Overview (2026) Category / Division Registered Entries Notable Contenders / Context Adults A (premier discipline) Not specified (Main Draw) Alexander Lübke (2108 TTR), Markus Born, Arnd Katzke, Martin Werthmann, Marc Leon Sänger Youth 19 (Male) 30 players Largest single bracket of the tournament Youth 15 (Male) 22 players Strong developmental pipeline in South Westphalia Seniors (Overall) 22 players across 5 classes Spans Seniors 40 to Seniors 80 Women’s / Girls’ Sector 7 youth entries Includes Pia Segref and Annabell Steiner in Women’s A

The Crown Jewels: Adults A and Pathway to Higher Honors

The marquee action centers on Sunday with the Adults A division. Alexander Lübke of TTG Menden commands the top seed as the sole competitor holding a TTR value above 2000, standing precisely at 2108 points. Challenging Lübke for the district crown are regional mainstays from the former Altena-Lüdenscheid district, including Markus Born of TuS Halver alongside Arnd Katzke and Martin Werthmann of TTSG Lüdenscheid. Local hopes rest on Marc Leon Sänger of the host club TTC Altena, who has registered for both the A-class and B-class alongside his brother Patrick Sänger.

Beyond regional bragging rights, the tournament serves as a crucial qualification gateway.

These district championships form the initial tier for the German Individual Championships of Performance Classes. The South Westphalia district can advance up to four competitors per class to a specialized regional playoff tournament against qualifiers from Aachen/Euregio, Cologne, and the Rhein-Erft district. For players missing the official MyTischtennis.de deadline, the tournament management permits late registrations up to 45 minutes prior to the start of each specific class.