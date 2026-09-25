BHA revises jump racing programme due to unraceable dry ground

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has announced revisions to the Jump racing programme, relocating chase fixtures from Ludlow and Chepstow to Worcester and Ffos Las due to unraceable ground caused by sustained dry weather. These interventions aim to secure optimal jumping conditions across early autumn fixtures.

Fantasy & Market Impact

The Drought Crisis Forces Emergency Intervention

Sustained dry weather since the end of the previous season has pushed autumn turf management to its limit across British racecourses. The fixture at Ludlow scheduled for Wednesday, October 7, has been abandoned entirely because the track remains unraceable. Simon Sherwood, Chief Executive of Ludlow Racecourse, detailed the reality facing course officials.

“Given the current climate, we have spent the past few weeks hoping for significant rainfall. Unfortunately we are now at a point where we cannot delay the decision any further. Additional watering would not have sufficiently addressed the conditions, and we have taken expert advice from agronomists throughout the process,” Sherwood noted regarding the abandonment.

Logistical Shuffles at Chepstow and Worcester

Time has similarly run out for the chase course at Chepstow ahead of the DragonBet Welsh Racing Festival. Following consultations with the BHA Course Inspectorate, officials agreed that the chase track will not be in a raceable condition for the meeting spanning Friday, October 9, to Sunday, October 11. Ben Cook, ARC Racing Director, outlined the weather patterns that defeated summer preparation.

“The racecourse team have been working incredibly hard over the course of the summer, and into the autumn, to get both of Chepstow’s jumps tracks ready for this meeting. We have simply been beaten by the weather, as far as the chase course is concerned,” Cook explained. While Chepstow absorbed 63mm of rain in late August, 43mm fell throughout September with zero precipitation in the final ten days, stalling progress.

Jump Programme Revisions Date Original Venue / Plan Revised Fixture & Surface Assignment Wednesday, 7 October Ludlow (Abandoned) Additional fixture staged at Worcester Friday 9 – Sunday 11 October Chepstow (Welsh Racing Festival) Converted to All-Hurdle card (Chases moved to Worcester/Ffos Las) Monday, 12 October Worcester Converted to All-Chase card Tuesday, 13 October Hereford Converted to All-Hurdle card Wednesday, 14 October Ffos Las Converted to All-Chase card

Managing Participant Expectations and Going Protocols

To salvage the autumn jumping calendar, the BHA orchestrated a swap of racing surfaces. Chase races originally slated for Chepstow have been transferred to Worcester (racing on Monday, October 12) and Ffos Las (racing on Wednesday, October 14), where more appropriate chasing ground can be presented. Conversely, the hurdle races originally programmed at Worcester and Ffos Las have been shifted to Chepstow and Hereford (racing on Tuesday, October 13).

Tom Byrne, BHA Head of Racing and Betting, emphasized that these adjustments are focused on ground integrity. “Our intention is to ensure that racing over both hurdles and fences takes place on the best ground available, and we are grateful to Ludlow and ARC for their support in enabling these interventions,” Byrne stated. The BHA has confirmed that further weekly updates will likely follow as authorities monitor persistent nationwide rainfall deficits.

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