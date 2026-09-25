Dubliner Breaks Silence on Abuse at Celtic Boys Club

Declan Roche, a Dubliner who moved to Glasgow at age 15 in 1986 to pursue a professional football career, has publicly broken his silence regarding sexual abuse he endured from manager Frank Cairney at Celtic Boys Club. Roche, who previously brought an anonymous claim settled in 2025, joins over 150 documented victims of football-related sexual abuse in Scotland.

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The Journey to Glasgow and the Reality of Celtic Boys Club

Established in 1966, Celtic Boys Club served as a prominent feeder organization for talented young prospects hoping to break into Celtic Football Club. For Declan Roche, an exceptional young player who captained his underage team and represented Ireland at the U15 schoolboy level, the move across the Irish Sea in 1986 felt like the doorway to a professional career. But the reality of living away from Dublin in digs quickly gave way to severe homesickness.

That vulnerability was exploited almost immediately. Roche recalled that his first assault by Frank Cairney occurred inside the shower area of the Celtic Park dressing room following a match. Cairney approached the crying, homesick teenager under the guise of offering consolation before assaulting him. The abuse repeated on subsequent occasions, including instances where Cairney used the pretext of inspecting a player’s injury.

Despite the harrowing trauma, Roche remained entirely focused on his sporting ambitions. “I just didn’t want to tell anybody. I didn’t want to tell my family at the time because I was still wanting to be a football player. I still wanted to be what I set out to be,” Roche explained. Looking back at his choice to move to Glasgow, he stated plainly: “I do believe it was probably the biggest mistake or decision I have made over my life.”

Legal Reckoning and the Wider Pattern of Abuse

Patrick McGuire, a partner at Glasgow law firm Thompsons Solicitors who led group proceedings for survivors, noted the scale of the trauma. “I think I can say without any hyperbole that the abuse at Celtic Boys Club is the worst instance of abuse at any sports institution in the UK,” McGuire stated to Prime Time.

Photo: nova.ie

Frank Cairney was convicted in 2019 and jailed for sexually abusing boys at the club across the 1980s. When further allegations—including Roche’s—were brought forward, Cairney was deemed unfit to stand trial in 2023 due to health reasons. An examination of facts hearing subsequently concluded that Cairney indecently assaulted three players, including Roche, finding “no grounds to acquit Cairney” of the charges.

Key Legal and Historical Milestones Year Milestone Details 1966 Club Establishment Celtic Boys Club founded as a feeder system for Celtic FC. 1986 Roche’s Arrival Declan Roche moves to Glasgow at age 15; abuse by Frank Cairney begins. 2019 Cairney Conviction Cairney jailed for historical sexual abuse of boys at the club. 2021 Independent Review Publication of the independent review into sexual abuse in Scottish football. 2025 Legal Settlements Celtic FC reaches settlements with 24 men via Scottish group proceedings.

Challenging the Corporate Firewall

For decades, Celtic FC maintained strict legal separation from Celtic Boys Club, treating it as an entirely distinct entity despite its name, shared grounds, and feeder status. However, the legal strategy deployed by Thompsons Solicitors dismantled that defense. Group proceedings initiated in 2022 allowed legal teams to secure decades of internal documentation regarding the Boys Club’s history, covering victims abused from the 1970s through the 1990s.

Dubliner Declan Roche on abuse suffered at Celtic Boys Club #primetime

Roche emphasized the immense power dynamic wielded by figures like Cairney within the institution. Because the Boys Club was so tightly knit with the overarching professional club, young prospects viewed playing there as an honor—an advantage that abusers manipulated unchecked. By stepping forward publicly after decades of keeping his experience anonymous, Roche adds vital human testimony to the systemic accountability demanded by survivors across Scottish football.