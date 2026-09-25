Nicolas Demorand Returns to France Inter With New Show Recto/Verso

French journalist Nicolas Demorand made his return to live broadcasting on France Inter late last month, launching a new weekend current affairs program titled Recto/Verso. The comeback follows a public hiatus taken to address his mental health and a widely discussed openness regarding his bipolar diagnosis.

A Welcome Return to the Live Microphone

For listeners accustomed to hearing his voice anchor the morning news, the airwaves felt notably empty during his months away. Stepping back into the studio on a Saturday morning in late August, Demorand did not hide his emotion as he greeted his audience. “I am very proud to lead this adventure with you,” he told listeners, adding that the radio, the microphone, and live broadcasting had been deeply missed during his absence.

The new double-format weekend show spans roughly forty minutes per episode. Airing on Saturdays under the title Recto, the program looks back at the events of the week, while the Sunday installment, Verso, shifts focus to project forward into the coming week. The format allows the broadcaster to engage with current events through a reflective, analytical lens alongside invited guests.

Bipolarity and Public Life

Demorand’s return to France Inter marks a significant milestone following a challenging period in his personal and professional life. In March 2025, the journalist spoke candidly about his mental health in an interview and on the cover of Le Point, revealing that he had managed a bipolar diagnosis for several years. That openness continued with the publication of his book Intérieur nuit, released by Éditions des Arènes, which details his experiences navigating the illness.

Photo: 20minutes.fr

Those health challenges led him to step away from France Inter’s morning show, La Matinale, during the previous season to focus on his recovery. In May, he expanded on those experiences by launching a podcast titled Si besoin, dedicated to mental health. The podcast’s opening episode recounted his hospitalization in a psychiatric facility nearly a year prior, fostering a public dialogue around mental health struggles in media and public service.

Career Timeline and Milestones for Nicolas Demorand Year / Period Role / Station or Publication Key Responsibility 1997 France Culture Collaborator on cultural and philosophical programs 2002 – 2006 France Culture Presenter of the morning news broadcast, Les Matins de France Culture 2006 – 2010 France Inter Host of the morning information block, Sept neuf trente 2011 – 2014 Libération Co-director of the publication and editorial director 2017 – 2024 France Inter Co-host of the morning show, La Matinale August 2026 France Inter Launch of the weekend current affairs show, Recto/Verso

Decades on the French Airwaves

Demorand’s career in public and private media spans nearly three decades. Entering Radio France via France Culture in 1997, he contributed to programs such as Staccato and La Suite dans les idées before taking over the station’s morning show. He subsequently moved to France Inter in 2006, shifting later to helm Europe 1 and to codirect the daily newspaper Libération.

Photo: radiofrance.fr

His return to France Inter in 2014 preceded a tenure co-hosting the station’s morning broadcast alongside Léa Salamé starting in 2017. With his new weekend appointment, Demorand reestablishes his presence on public radio on a schedule designed to accommodate his well-being while returning to the live format that defined his career.