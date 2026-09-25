Marcos Receives Credentials of Swiss and Dutch Ambassadors

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. formally received the credentials of Swiss Ambassador Edgard Cristoph Doerig and Dutch Ambassador Roderick Wols at Malacañan Palace on Thursday, September 24, 2026. The Philippine leader expressed optimism for deepening relations with both European nations.

Strengthening Warm and Close Ties With Switzerland

During the separate presentation ceremony at Malacañan Palace, President Marcos described the diplomatic relationship between the Philippines and Switzerland as warm and close, noting that it remains firmly anchored on shared values. Marcos conveyed confidence that bilateral ties will expand further during the tenure of Swiss Ambassador Edgard Cristoph Doerig.

Ambassador Doerig acknowledged the long-standing political and economic connections uniting the two countries, highlighting deep historical links. Doerig pointed to national hero Jose Rizal’s stay in Switzerland, where Rizal translated Friedrich Schiller’s “William Tell” into Tagalog. That literary endeavor helped introduce concepts of freedom, civic responsibility, and self-determination to Filipinos.

Looking ahead, Doerig noted that the Philippines and Switzerland will celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations in 2027. Both governments view this upcoming anniversary as an opportunity to further deepen bilateral cooperation.

Expanding Economic and Maritime Partnerships With the Netherlands

President Marcos and newly designated Dutch Ambassador Roderick Wols reviewed the trajectory of Philippine-Netherlands relations. Their discussions highlighted a common maritime heritage and a joint commitment to democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

Photo: ptvnews.ph

Marcos emphasized the strong economic partnership shared by both nations, pointing specifically to potential for expanded cooperation across trade and investment, water management, transportation, and infrastructure. Meanwhile, Ambassador Wols underscored the solid foundation built over 75 years of Philippine-Netherlands relations. Wols reaffirmed the Netherlands’ dedication to the international legal order, the peaceful settlement of disputes, the rule of law, and the protection of human rights and freedoms.

Diplomatic Overview: New European Envoys in Manila Ambassador Country Key Historical & Diplomatic Milestones Core Areas of Cooperation Edgard Cristoph Doerig Switzerland 70 years of diplomatic relations in 2027; historical ties via Jose Rizal’s translation of “William Tell” Political and economic ties, shared values Roderick Wols Netherlands 75 years of bilateral ties; career diplomat with extensive service across global postings Trade, infrastructure, water management, maritime heritage, human rights

People-to-People Ties and Global Reach

Beyond traditional statecraft, both leaders underscored the profound societal and economic impact of people-to-people connections. Marcos and Wols specifically recognized the contributions of Filipinos in the Netherlands, including those employed aboard Dutch-flagged vessels.

Photo: pna.gov.ph

Ambassador Wols brings international experience to Manila as a career diplomat whose prior diplomatic postings span China, Brazil, Japan, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Angola.