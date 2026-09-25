Former hostage warns Islamic Republic of Iran may be nearing its end

For five and a half years, a former hostage of the Islamic Republic of Iran witnessed firsthand a regime that he believes is far closer to its end than many outside observers realize. Writing as America approaches the November midterm elections, the former prisoner warns that giving in to the temptation to turn inward or view the Islamic Republic as someone else’s problem would be a historic mistake. After 47 years in power, the regime—which has inflicted deep misery on its domestic population and exported militant extremism across the Middle East—may be nearing its final act.

## Decades of Statecraft and Domestic Decay

Long before the attacks of September 11, 2001, and before groups like al-Qaeda, ISIS, Hamas, and Hezbollah became household names, the Islamic Republic utilized religious extremism, hostage-taking, and terrorism as instruments of statecraft. It directly nurtured organizations like Hamas and Hezbollah, fostering a regional climate where hatred of the West and political violence could thrive.

Yet the most profound damage has been inflicted within Iran’s own borders. The 1979 revolution was an indigenous movement, but nearly half a century later, a new generation is demanding the right to chart an alternative course. During months spent confined to Section 2A of Evin Prison—controlled by the intelligence arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps—inmates watched state-controlled broadcasts on IRIB Channel Two’s “Akhbare Bisto-See,” or “20:30 News.” For detainees observing the systemic incompetence, corruption, and arrogance broadcast daily, estimates of how long it would take Iran to catch up with the modern world stretched past a century.

## The Roots of Radicalization and Humiliation

The physical and moral decay inside the country was compounded by the psychological toll of decades of humiliation and hopelessness. Among the inmates in Section 2A were young Iranian Kurds who had joined ISIS. One cellmate, an 18-year-old named Ibrahim, recounted how his family was so impoverished they could not afford a simple burial for his younger brother, ultimately carrying the body to the outskirts of their village to bury it in a shallow grave without a memorial stone—”like a dog.”

Later, following a 10-year sentence for cooperating with the United States, an escape attempt near the northwestern border led to a 15-hour journey cut short by a Ministry of Intelligence field unit. In the city of Sardasht, a 30-year-old Kurdish man named Jafari—who had previously spent a decade in prison for belonging to a Kurdish political organization—was subjected to extreme degradation by a local prosecutor who unzipped his pants and urinated into his mouth while Jafari knelt with his hands cuffed behind his back, telling him his people were scum.

## Minorities, Women, and the Cost of Dissent

This systematic humiliation extends across Iranian society. Ethnic minorities including Kurds, Azeris, Arabs, Baluch, Turkmen, and Lors have long experienced marginalization, discrimination, and violence. Iranian women have faced severe repression under a misogynistic regime, a reality brought to global attention by the death of Mahsa Amini, which galvanized millions who saw in her story the state’s violent intrusion into personal life. Religious minorities—including Jews, Baha’is, Zoroastrians, and Christians—have endured decades of suspicion and persecution. In Ward 8 of Evin Prison, a Baha’i inmate recounted how his father was hanged in the same prison in 1980 simply for his faith, nearly fifty years before the son himself was imprisoned on the grounds.

Bright young minds have similarly been targeted. In Ward 4 of Evin Prison, inmates included Ali Younesi and Amirhossein Moradi, an internationally recognized astronomy prodigy and a physics student in their early twenties from Sharif University, whose arrests exemplify the regime’s long-standing practice of crushing the country’s most gifted youth.

When Iranians have taken to the streets over crippling economic pressures—including inflation, water scarcity, electricity shortages, and corruption—they have been met with lethal force. Thousands have been killed and tens of thousands arrested during crackdowns. In a grim illustration of the state’s cruelty, human rights organizations and families have documented the practice of demanding payment for “bullet money” or a “bullet fee” from grieving parents before releasing the bodies of their killed children.

## Economic Pressures and International Isolation

Today, the Islamic Republic faces severe economic collapse alongside domestic unrest. Inflation has soared, the rial has plummeted, and the state struggles to secure foreign currency for imports. A U.S. naval blockade has severely restricted Iranian oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz, while tightened financial sanctions choke off Tehran’s revenue evasion channels.

While the regime has historically relied on fear to maintain control, the compounding pressures of domestic outrage, economic exhaustion, and international isolation have changed the situation. As the Islamic Republic confronts these converging crises, the future of Iran remains the responsibility of its own people, leaving international observers with a singular imperative: maintaining resolve as the Iranian population endures the final chapters of a 47-year tragedy.