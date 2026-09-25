Lightspeed targets $250 million for new AI-focused India fund

Venture firm Lightspeed is targeting $250 million for Lightspeed India Partners V, a new early-stage fund centered on artificial intelligence investments across India and Southeast Asia. The vehicle is half the size of its 2022 predecessor and has already secured 80% of its target commitments as the firm aligns its regional fundraising cycle with global operations.

Lightspeed Restructures Regional Strategy with a $250 Million AI Focus

Details emerged from an investor letter revealing that Silicon Valley venture firm Lightspeed is sharpening its regional investment strategy around artificial intelligence. The firm is raising $250 million for its fifth dedicated India vehicle, Lightspeed India Partners V. This new fund represents a sharp reduction from its $500 million predecessor raised in 2022.

While U.S. regulatory filings in late April first disclosed the existence of the new vehicle without specifying a target size—and local Indian media previously speculated a target range between $300 million and $350 million—the investor letter sent on Thursday confirmed the final $250 million target. Lightspeed has already secured commitments for 80% of that goal. The firm plans to begin deploying capital from the new fund within two months, maintaining an investment period of approximately two and a half years. Until capital deployment officially shifts, Lightspeed is completing its final investments from the existing 2022 fund.

Aligning India Operations with Global Platforms

For the first time in its nearly two-decade history in the region, Lightspeed is moving its India funds onto the same fundraising cycle as its broader global operations. This structural synchronization brings the regional division closer to the core platform, following a comparable maneuver executed by rival firm Accel in August. Accel orchestrated a coordinated $3.5 billion fundraising effort that simultaneously raised a $550 million India fund alongside new U.S., Europe, and global growth vehicles.

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According to the investor letter, scaling back the fund size to $250 million was a deliberate design choice. The smaller pool is sized to match Lightspeed’s current deployment velocity and shorter investment window, allowing the firm to focus on individual deals rather than fund size, while positioning the firm to raise its next fund sooner.

The $250 million regional vehicle represents only a fraction of Lightspeed’s total capital architecture. Globally, the firm manages more than $65 billion in assets, having closed a $9 billion fundraising haul last December—the largest fundraising haul in its history—which included a $980 million early-stage venture fund. Across its operational history in India and Southeast Asia, dedicated regional funds have deployed approximately $900 million, while Lightspeed’s global funds have injected an additional $1.6 billion to back regional portfolio companies.

Betting on the Application Layer and Sovereign Models

Lightspeed’s investment thesis asserts that artificial intelligence will ultimately generate more value in India than the internet era did. Although India has yet to launch a major frontier AI model developer onto the global stage, institutional investors see opportunity within the application layer. This strategy leans on the country’s pool of software developers and its decades-long history as a hub for software and technology services.

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The firm is already a major investor in AI companies such as Anthropic, xAI, and Databricks. Locally in India, Lightspeed backed Sarvam AI, one of the nation’s leading large language model developers. Sarvam AI was selected by the Indian government to assist in developing sovereign AI models.

This focus on AI marks a sharper thematic shift for a regional team that previously invested across a broad spectrum of sectors. Historically, Lightspeed’s India portfolio ranged from quick-commerce and consumer internet to enterprise software and household services, including bets on rapid-delivery startup Zepto, audio platform Pocket FM, house-help startup Snabbit, and rooftop solar startup SolarSquare. Management of the new AI-centric fund will remain under the same team that steered Lightspeed’s previous four India funds.