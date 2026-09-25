Green Party’s Care-Rechner quantifies unpaid domestic and care work

German political parties and labor unions are mobilizing against upcoming social welfare reforms as the country confronts the economic toll of unpaid domestic and care work.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Unpaid Sorgearbeit (Care Work): Daily domestic labor, child-rearing, and elder care contribute immensely to societal function but generate zero monetary income or retirement credits.

Daily domestic labor, child-rearing, and elder care contribute immensely to societal function but generate zero monetary income or retirement credits. The Minimum Wage Metric: By evaluating labor at 13.90 euros per hour, chronic home care demands equate to tens of thousands of euros in lost annual economic potential and diminished pension accumulation.

By evaluating labor at 13.90 euros per hour, chronic home care demands equate to tens of thousands of euros in lost annual economic potential and diminished pension accumulation. Systemic Vulnerability: Proposed welfare and social insurance reforms risk exacerbating structural inequalities, disproportionately affecting caregivers, single parents, and women across Germany.

Quantifying the Value of Domestic and Care Labor

Many individuals across Germany dedicate hours daily to unpaid care work, encompassing childcare, household management, elderly care, and mental load—the invisible cognitive burden of organizing daily family life, meal planning, and medical logistics. A newly deployed digital tool known as the Care-Rechner allows users to input their daily hours spent on these tasks to calculate an equivalent monetary value and track lost pension points. Based on the current statutory minimum wage of 13.90 euros per hour, contributing eight hours of care labor daily amounts to an estimated economic value of 40,588 euros per year, alongside roughly 0.89 missing pension points annually.

This economic visualization aims to highlight a foundational disconnect in modern society. Franziska Brantner, chairperson of the Green Party, emphasized this structural imbalance, noting that without unpaid care work, institutional systems in childcare, education, and eldercare would not function. However, dedicating excessive hours to caregiving forces individuals to curtail professional employment, directly resulting in fewer pension points and thus less money in old age.

Intersection with Planned Social Welfare Reforms

The release of the Care-Rechner coincides with public debate surrounding structural overhauls proposed by the Union and the SPD. Policymakers argue that reforms targeting pensions, healthcare, long-term care insurance, and social benefits are necessary to sustain the welfare state because it no longer functions in its current form in an aging society. Critics, however, contend that these legislative adjustments would consist primarily of cuts that would frequently hit families, women, and children.

Photo: gruene-rlp.de

Opposition figures and labor organizations argue that the government risks aggravating the existing cycle of care-related disadvantages. Specifically, proposed legislative adjustments involve reductions to parental allowance (Elterngeld), financial advances on child maintenance (Unterhaltsvorschuss) for children of single parents, and the cancellation of the child emergency supplement (Kindersofortzuschlag).

Mobilization and Statewide Protests

In response to these unfolding policy changes, civic resistance is organizing. The German Trade Union Confederation (Deutscher Gewerkschaftsbund – DGB) has called for a nationwide day of action on Saturday, September 29, against the planned social welfare cuts. Political organizers are urging citizens to utilize the digital care calculator, share their personal calculations with family and peers, and participate in demonstrations.

Photo: web.de

The debate underscores a socio-economic dilemma: balancing fiscal sustainability for an aging population against the immediate protection of primary caregivers—who remain predominantly female. As legislative sessions approach, the conflict centers on whether upcoming statutory reforms will successfully modernize the social safety net or deepen structural inequalities embedded within domestic labor.

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References

Deutscher Gewerkschaftsbund (DGB): National Action Day Announcements on Social Reforms.

German Federal Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (BMAS): Statutory Minimum Wage and Social Insurance Reports.

Bündnis 90/Die Grünen: Public Policy Briefs and Digital Care-Rechner Initiatives.