Caldwell Man Dies From Gunshot Wounds Following Boise Shooting Investigation

Diego Sanchez, a 21-year-old resident of Caldwell, Idaho, lost his life Wednesday evening following a parking lot shooting in the 1600 block of South Kimball Avenue. The Ada County Coroner’s Office identified Sanchez after he was transported to a Boise hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Timeline of a Tragic Wednesday Evening

The sequence of events unfolded just before dusk on September 23. Caldwell police units rushed to the scene around 5:43 p.m. following multiple reports of shots fired in the area. Witnesses on the ground observed several vehicles fleeing the scene immediately after the gunfire erupted.

Emergency medical transport rushed Sanchez to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Despite the deployment of emergency medical interventions, lifesaving measures ultimately failed. The Ada County Coroner’s Office confirmed they were dispatched to the hospital at approximately 6:41 p.m., where Sanchez was formally pronounced dead in the emergency department.

An Active Homicide Investigation in Caldwell

Authorities have classified the incident as a homicide, launching an active investigation spearheaded by the Caldwell Police Department.

How the Public Can Assist Local Detectives

The Caldwell Police Department urges anyone possessing relevant information about the shooting, the vehicles seen leaving the scene, or the individuals involved to come forward. Detectives can be reached directly at (208) 455-3115.

For individuals preferring to share details while maintaining anonymity, tips can be routed through Crime Stoppers by calling (208) 343-COPS.