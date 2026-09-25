Security Forces Kill Fitna al-Hindustan Terrorist Near Pakistan-Iran Border

Security forces operating in the rugged terrain of Balochistan’s Kech district neutralized a militant affiliated with Fitna al-Hindustan during an intelligence-based operation on Friday, September 25, 2026. The engagement unfolded in the Mazaband Range near the Pakistan-Iran border after troops intercepted a group of insurgents attempting to cross the international boundary.

Intelligence-Led Operations Along the Border

According to state reports and regional updates, security personnel tracked suspicious movement in the border region based on credible intelligence. The targeted militant group attempted to flee across the border into Iran, but the timely response by security forces successfully sealed off escape routes. During the ensuing exchange of fire, one insurgent was killed.

Authorities have not yet released the specific identity of the neutralized militant or detailed inventories of recoveries from the immediate site. However, security operations remain active in the area to ensure the rugged borderlands are fully cleared of lingering threats. The action forms part of the broader counterterrorism framework operating across the province.

The Scope of Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-3

The high-tempo operations in Kech are conducted under the ongoing “Radd-ul-Fitna-3” campaign. The military’s media wing has described this initiative as a counterterrorism operation aimed at eliminating Indian proxies. Federal authorities officially designated all terrorist groups operating in Balochistan as Fitna al-Hindustan last year, accusing India of sponsoring a proxy war through the outfits.

Balochistan and neighbouring Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa have faced heightened security challenges over recent years. According to monitoring data compiled by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data project, security incidents across Pakistan have climbed since 2022, prompting a sharp increase in intelligence-based operations by security forces.

Intensified Security Measures Across Balochistan

Friday’s operation in Kech follows a series of high-intensity engagements across Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Earlier security sweeps targeted suspected cells in districts such as Kalat and Panjgur, resulting in the elimination of multiple militants and the seizure of modern weaponry and ammunition.

Security sources reiterated their commitment to maintaining relentless pressure against armed groups in the region. Operations will continue without interruption until the last terrorist is eliminated, safeguarding civilian populations and state infrastructure from further disruption.