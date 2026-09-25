Rasmus Dahlin and Shea Theodore among 2026-27 fantasy hockey targets

As fantasy hockey draft rooms open for the final weekend ahead of the 2026-27 NHL regular season, managers are weighing late-camp injury updates and high-stakes projections. Key targets and fades include Buffalo Sabres blue-liner Rasmus Dahlin and Vegas Golden Knights veteran Shea Theodore, alongside the latest roster moves out of Columbus and Ottawa.

Fantasy & Market Impact Rasmus Dahlin Projection Boost: Backed by a blistering 58 points in 55 games from December 1st onward last year, Dahlin is projected for his first career point-per-game season, elevating his draft value above both Quinn Hughes and Evan Bouchard in Z-Score value.

Backed by a blistering 58 points in 55 games from December 1st onward last year, Dahlin is projected for his first career point-per-game season, elevating his draft value above both Quinn Hughes and Evan Bouchard in Z-Score value. Injury Monitoring in Ottawa: Fantasy managers must track the health of Senators defenceman Jake Sanderson, Jordan Spence, Artem Zub, and forward Shane Pinto, who missed recent practices due to injuries ahead of weekend preseason action.

Fantasy managers must track the health of Senators defenceman Jake Sanderson, Jordan Spence, Artem Zub, and forward Shane Pinto, who missed recent practices due to injuries ahead of weekend preseason action. Columbus Front-Office Commitment: The Blue Jackets locked in forward Adam Fantilli on a six-year extension carrying a $13.75-million AAV, cementing his status as a core franchise pillar through his age-27 season.

Analyzing Blue-Line Projections and Draft Board Values

With the final fantasy draft weekend upon us, analysts are digging into advanced metrics powered by Evolving Hockey, Natural Stat Trick, All Three Zones, and Frozen Tools. Evaluating categories like goals, assists, shots, blocks, hits, and power-play points requires looking past simple scoring totals. Using Z-Score valuations—which measure how far above a replacement-level player in a 12-team league a skater projects—sharp managers are finding distinct edges on the draft board.

At the very top of the board for overall fantasy value among defencemen sit Cale Makar and Zach Werenski. But Rasmus Dahlin occupies the third spot in these projections, outpacing several elite contemporaries. Once the Sabres found their footing last season, Dahlin’s underlying metrics skyrocketed, translating into a massive offensive ceiling for the upcoming campaign.

The Cost of Missed Camp Time: Ottawa and Pittsburgh Updates

While elite point producers command early draft capital, training camp attrition is forcing managers to adjust on the fly. Ottawa Senators defenceman Jake Sanderson was absent from practice alongside Jordan Spence, Artem Zub, and Shane Pinto. Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reported via social media that the group was sidelined with injuries, though both Sanderson and Spence are expected back in the lineup for weekend preseason fixtures.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins received tough news regarding forward Ben Kindel. Josh Yohe of The Athletic reported that Kindel is now listed as week to week while undergoing further medical evaluations. For fantasy players managing the final rounds of drafts, tracking these multi-week absences is critical for early-season roster construction.

Player Team Key Status / Projection Fantasy Outlook Rasmus Dahlin Buffalo Sabres Projected for first career point-per-game season Elite draft value; targets top-3 blue-liner status Adam Fantilli Columbus Blue Jackets Signed six-year extension ($13.75M AAV) Secured as core franchise anchor through age-27 season Jake Sanderson Ottawa Senators Recently sidelined from practice due to injury Expected to return for weekend preseason action Ben Kindel Pittsburgh Penguins Listed as week-to-week undergoing further tests Monitor closely for early-season depth impact

Front-Office Moves and Roster Adjustments

Macro-franchise considerations are shaping the situation just as much as on-ice health. The Columbus Blue Jackets made a definitive statement on their future by locking up Adam Fantilli to a lucrative six-year deal. With a $13.75-million annual cap hit, Fantilli now faces a tight turnaround to get up to speed before the regular season commences.

On the blue line, managing suspension risks and injury timelines remains a priority. Boston Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy carries a six-game suspension to start the year, capping his maximum games played at 78. Historical data shows McAvoy missing roughly 17.5% of his games over the last five seasons, yet he still finished 11th in overall fantasy value last year despite missing 13 contests. For managers willing to weather the early absence, his baseline production offers sustainable value once he returns to the active roster.

Evaluating Sleepers and Fades for the Final Draft Weekend

As drafters lock in their final rosters, distinguishing between overvalued assets and discounted talent dictates league championships. Integrating Fantrax ADP data with rigorous Z-Score projections ensures that draft capital isn’t wasted on fading veterans or players weighed down by early-season schedule deficits. Pay close attention to power-play unit deployment and secondary category contributions—such as blocks and hits—to squeeze maximum efficiency out of the final rounds.

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Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.