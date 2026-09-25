Halting GLP-1 treatments increases heart attack and stroke risk

Halting GLP-1 receptor agonist treatments like Ozempic or Wegovy significantly increases the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events, including myocardial infarction and stroke.

The widespread adoption of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists for type 2 diabetes and chronic weight management has transformed modern endocrinology. However, discontinuation rates remain high due to supply disruptions, out-of-pocket costs, and gastrointestinal side effects. The findings underscore that cardiovascular protection gained during therapy is not permanent, shedding light on a dangerous post-cessation phenomenon.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

The Rebound Effect: Stopping GLP-1 medications does more than restore lost weight; it causes a sharp resurgence in systemic inflammation, blood pressure, and lipid profiles.

Stopping GLP-1 medications does more than restore lost weight; it causes a sharp resurgence in systemic inflammation, blood pressure, and lipid profiles. Cumulative Risk: The longer a patient stays off the medication, the higher their risk climbs—surging after six months and reaching up to 22% at two years.

The longer a patient stays off the medication, the higher their risk climbs—surging after six months and reaching up to 22% at two years. Incomplete Recovery: Resuming the treatment after a hiatus restores some cardiovascular protection, but patients fail to regain the full baseline risk reduction achieved by continuous, uninterrupted use.

Unpacking the Washington University Study Architecture

Led by Ziyad Al-Aly, the investigative team at the Washington University School of Medicine evaluated a massive cohort of 333,687 U.S. veterans diagnosed with type 2 diabetes over a three-year observation window. The study design contrasted 132,551 individuals receiving GLP-1 receptor agonists against a control group of 201,136 individuals prescribed sulfonylureas, a conventional class of antidiabetic medications.

The primary comparative metric focused on major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), encompassing myocardial infarction (heart attacks), strokes, and death. The data demonstrated a stark divergence in patient outcomes based entirely on treatment continuity. Participants who maintained uninterrupted GLP-1 therapy over the full three years experienced an 18% reduction in MACE compared to the sulfonylurea cohort. This statistical advantage translates directly to roughly four major cardiovascular events avoided for every 100 individuals treated continuously over a three-year period.

Three-Year Cardiovascular Outcomes by Treatment Continuity Patient Cohort & Treatment Status Duration of Interruption Relative Risk Adjustment (MACE) Clinical Outcome vs. Continuous Care Continuous GLP-1 Treatment None (3 Years) -18% Risk Reduction Baseline protective effect (~4 MACE avoided per 100 patients) Interrupted GLP-1 Treatment 6 Months Risk Increase Initial erosion of cardiovascular protection Interrupted GLP-1 Treatment 1 Year Risk Increase Marked elevation in stroke and myocardial infarction risk Interrupted GLP-1 Treatment 2 Years +22% Risk Increase Severe negation of therapeutic gains Resumed GLP-1 Treatment Post-Hiatus Variable -12% Risk Reduction Partial restoration of cardiovascular protection

The Mechanism of Action Behind the Metabolic Whiplash

To explain why cessation triggers acute cardiovascular vulnerability, researchers point to a phenomenon they term “metabolic whiplash.” Ziyad Al-Aly noted that stopping the medication precipitates a rapid physiological destabilization that goes far beyond simple weight regain. While adipose tissue accumulation is immediately visible to the patient, the internal cellular disruption is far more insidious.

Photo: marieclaire.fr

When GLP-1 receptor activation ceases, the body experiences a simultaneous resurgence of systemic vascular inflammation, elevated blood pressure, and worsening cholesterol profiles.

Regulatory Landscapes and Regional Access Disparities

In France, the Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament et des Produits de Santé (ANSM) estimates that approximately 870,000 individuals utilize GLP-1 analogues for diabetes management and obesity. Regulatory agencies face immense pressure to manage supply chains amid explosive global demand.

This high demand has forced stringent reimbursement restrictions, leaving vulnerable patient populations without reliable access. When administrative hurdles, supply shortages, or financial toxicity force patients to stop their regimens abruptly, the biological consequence is the very metabolic whiplash documented in the Washington University cohort.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

The study specifically investigated veterans with type 2 diabetes, and therapeutic decisions must be individualized.

Arrêt des traitements par GLP-1 : un lien établi avec un risque accru d'infarctus et d'AVC, selon…

Patients must never alter, pause, or discontinue their GLP-1 regimen independently. The decision to stop or modify a treatment remains to be taken with a doctor, depending on the situation of each patient.

References

BMJ Medicine: Washington University School of Medicine Cohort Study on GLP-1 Discontinuation and Cardiovascular Outcomes (March 2026).

Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament et des Produits de Santé (ANSM): Utilization Data on GLP-1 Analogues in France.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute formal medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional regarding any questions about a medical condition or prescription regimen.