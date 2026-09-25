Park Ji-hyun First Korean Actress Nominated for International Emmy Award

Actor Park Ji-hyun has secured a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress at the 54th International Emmy Awards for her role in the Netflix series Eun-jung and Sang-yeon, marking a historic first for a South Korean actress.

The Bottom Line Historic Milestone: Park Ji-hyun is the first South Korean actress ever nominated for the International Emmy Award for Best Actress.

Park Ji-hyun is the first South Korean actress ever nominated for the International Emmy Award for Best Actress. Global Competition: She competes against nominees from Belgium, Mexico, and the United Kingdom ahead of the November 23 ceremony in New York.

She competes against nominees from Belgium, Mexico, and the United Kingdom ahead of the November 23 ceremony in New York. Critical Momentum: The nomination follows a wave of domestic and international accolades for Eun-jung and Sang-yeon, which also earned recognition at the Baeksang Arts Awards and Global OTT Awards.

Breaking New Ground at the International Emmys

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced its 54th nominations list on September 23, revealing Park Ji-hyun’s inclusion in the prestigious Best Actress category. The announcement, confirmed on September 25, places the South Korean star on a global stage alongside international talent.

Park faces a competitive field featuring Mona Mina Leon from Belgium for Holy Sh*t, Bárbara Mori from Mexico for Lucas World, and Sheridan Smith from the United Kingdom for I Fought the Law. The winner will be unveiled during the 54th International Emmy Awards ceremony in New York City on November 23.

Deconstructing the Complex Dynamic of Eun-jung and Sang-yeon

Released in September of last year, the Netflix series traces the decades-long relationship between two friends, Ryu Eun-jung and Cheon Sang-yeon, who experience mutual admiration, envy, and lifelong friendship from childhood onward. Kim Go-eun portrays Ryu Eun-jung, while Park Ji-hyun takes on the role of Cheon Sang-yeon.

Sang-yeon grows up in affluent surroundings yet harbors deep internal wounds and deficits. Park’s performance captures the character's complicated emotions, blending admiration, jealousy, and ambivalence toward Eun-jung.

Rather than relying on sensational twists, the series gained traction through its careful exploration of female friendship, rivalry, and shifting emotional currents over decades. By its second week on the platform, the drama accumulated 1.7 million views, capturing fifth place on Netflix’s global top 10 non-English series chart. It also secured the number two spot in domestic TV and OTT integrated drama buzz rankings during its run.

Awards Season Precedents and Industry Standing

The latest Emmy nomination arrives on the heels of sustained critical and industry recognition. In May, Eun-jung and Sang-yeon claimed both the Best Drama Series and Best Screenplay honors at the 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards. Shortly after in June, the series picked up the top prize, the Best Creative Award, at the 2026 Global OTT Awards.

South Korea’s presence at this year’s International Emmys extends beyond Park’s individual milestone. The Disney+ series Hyper Knife, starring Park Eun-bin and Sol Kyung-gu, also earned a nomination in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category. It competes against international contenders including Spain’s The Anatomy of a Moment, Brazil’s Oxygen Mask Will Not Drop Down Automatically, and the United Kingdom’s Prisoner 951.

Nominee / Project Category Platform International Competitors Park Ji-hyun (Eun-jung and Sang-yeon) Best Performance by an Actress Netflix Mona Mina Leon (Belgium), Bárbara Mori (Mexico), Sheridan Smith (UK) Hyper Knife TV Movie / Mini-Series Disney+ Entries from Spain, Brazil, and the UK

Looking Toward November

Across all 16 categories for the 54th International Emmy Awards, 64 productions and individuals from 22 countries have secured nominations.