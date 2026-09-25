Oasis tickets go on sale for 2027 Manchester and Knebworth shows

Oasis has added four extra shows to its 2027 reunion tour, bringing the total to 42 dates across the UK, Europe, and North America. Ticket sales are underway through unique ballot codes, with standard UK prices ranging from £71.50 to £266.60 following massive public demand.

The Manchester rock band’s reunion journey Live 27 tour follows a massive public appetite that first materialized during their 2025 comeback. That initial run sold out within minutes and generated more than £293 million in revenue, according to estimates cited by Forbes. Now, with 42 total shows booked across Scotland, England, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, France, Italy, Ireland, and the United States, Noel and Liam Gallagher are scaling up their second reunion outing.

Oasis extend tour with extra shows in Knebworth, Rome

Standard tickets are not available to the general public. Instead, fans were required to pre-register online, with successful applicants receiving unique, non-transferable access codes to specific selling windows.

Phenomenal demand prompted Oasis to extend tour with extra shows in key cities, most notably at Knebworth House in Hertfordshire. The band has added two extra nights at the venue, where they will now perform six concerts. These September dates mark a return to the 125,000-capacity venue 31 years after their August 1996 concerts.

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Beyond the UK, the tour includes expanded stops at Munich’s Allianz Arena and Rome’s Stadio Olimpico, taking the total number of shows at each venue from two to three. Meanwhile, railway engineering works forced a schedule change in France, bringing the first of two Paris concerts at the Stade de France forward to July 20.

Oasis fans begin to receive first ticket codes for

For fans who won the ballot, UK ticket sales take place across September 25, 26, and 27, with three separate selling windows each day at 9:00am, 1:00pm, and 5:00pm. Registrants are limited to four tickets per code and must buy exclusively for the city specified in their email.

Photo: radiotimes.com

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Official pricing for the UK dates has been confirmed in advance to range between £71.50 and £266.60, covering all fees. That structure sits above the face-value pricing of their earlier era, where seated tickets for Live ’25 started around £73 to £74 and general admission standing cost between £135 and £151.

How to get Oasis 2027 tickets if you didn't

With unique codes rolling out via email, the band issued direct warnings regarding fraudulent activity.

Photo: The Independent

Important: We have been made aware of possible Oasis ticket scams. As ticket information and unique codes are about to be distributed, please remain vigilant. Scammers may attempt to impersonate Oasis, our mailing list or our ticket partners. Please do not accept a code that is not sent by [email protected]. Oasis Announce ‘Live ’27’ Global Tour: Dates and Ticket Details Oasis, via The Independent

Fans who missed out on the initial ballot registration window or failed to secure a Ticketmaster code face limited options. Because organizers dispensed with a traditional general sale, standard tickets are entirely closed to anyone lacking an official code by the conclusion of the sales window.

While official hospitality packages provide an alternative route for those desperate to secure entry, these packages carry a higher price tag and were scheduled to go on sale in the days following the initial ticket releases, leaving secondary resale markets and hospitality availability as the primary remaining avenues.