Jay-Z discusses street ethics and father in HBO’s ‘JAŸ-Z in 8

HBO’s eight-part docuseries JAŸ-Z in 8, directed by producer Rick Rubin, returns for its third and fourth chapters on Friday, September 25, 2026. The new episodes pull back the Teflon facade, featuring candid discussions on street ethics, a pivotal sophomore album, and a rare adult meeting with his estranged father.

As the cultural spotlight remains fixed on Shawn “JAŸ-Z” Carter—who has spent much of 2026 celebrating three decades of his debut landmark, Reasonable Doubt—fans are getting a look into the inner workings of a hip-hop billionaire. Following a star-powered premiere at New York’s Metropolitan Opera House, episodes three and four find Hov sitting down with Rubin to deconstruct the painful truths, technical craft, and real-life paranoia behind his iconic catalog.

The Bottom Line

Hustler vs. Gangster: Jay-Z clarifies that his underworld maneuvering was governed by strict personal codes and avoidance of violent conflict, earning him a reputation he describes as “golden.”

Jay-Z clarifies that his underworld maneuvering was governed by strict personal codes and avoidance of violent conflict, earning him a reputation he describes as “golden.” Vol. 1 Paranoia: The sudden shift into fame following his debut created intense friction, forcing him to wear a bulletproof vest as actual attire during a street war.

The sudden shift into fame following his debut created intense friction, forcing him to wear a bulletproof vest as actual attire during a street war. The Father-Son Reconciliation: Urged by his mother Gloria Carter, Jay-Z met with his estranged father, Adnis Reeves, just weeks before Reeves passed away from liver failure in 2003.

Distinguishing the Hustle From the Underworld Code

Songs like “Friend or Foe,” “D’Evils,” and “Threat” often paint a picture of New York City’s underworld as an arena of unyielding hostility. But the man behind the microphone insists his street tenure was far more measured. When unpacking the confessional Vol. 1: In My Lifetime closer “You Must Love Me,” Jay-Z draws a sharp line between his past actions and outright thuggery.

“I was a hustler, not a gangster — it’s a big difference,” Jay states in the series. He emphasizes that he avoided seeking out unnecessary friction or bullying adversaries. While he notes he would fight to protect himself and refused to be intimidated, his goal was never to terrorize neighborhoods or randomly rob people.

The Paranoia of Vol. 1: In My Lifetime

The transition from underground auteur to mainstream celebrity brought immediate danger. Jay-Z recounts how hearing rumors in the projects about people plotting to rob him fundamentally altered his perspective after the release of Reasonable Doubt.

That palpable tension fueled the paranoid atmosphere of his sophomore record, Vol. 1: In My Lifetime, particularly on tracks like “Streets Is Watching.” The threat wasn’t theoretical; the bulletproof vest he wore in the music video was his actual attire during what he describes as a street war. It forced a harsh realization: trying to straddle two worlds was unsustainable.

“You wanna be an entertainer, or you wanna be a street guy?” Jay asks. “You can’t do both.”

Mending Decades of Abandonment

Perhaps the most emotionally heavy segment of the upcoming episodes centers on his complicated relationship with his father, Adnis Reeves, who left the household when Jay was a child. The strained dynamic has long echoed through tracks like “Where Have You Been” and “Hova Song (Outro).”

In 2003, as Hov worked on The Black Album and the S. Carter Collection mixtape, his mother Gloria Carter insisted they reconnect. She coordinated a single in-person meeting where they laid out years of unaddressed resentment. That face-to-face accountability allowed Jay-Z to finally forgive his father, describing the emotional release as shedding heavy chains that “all dropped to the floor.”

Tragically, Reeves died of liver failure just weeks after their sole adult meetup, as plans to build a lasting relationship and support him financially were underway. Reflecting on the timing, Jay acknowledges his mother’s foresight: “She knew he was sick. She knew that had he passed without a conversation, that I would never recover.”

Docuseries Chapter Release Date Core Focus & Track Breakdown Episodes 1 & 2 September 18, 2026 Childhood, early craft, upbringing, and friendship with The Notorious B.I.G., featuring “Can’t Knock the Hustle” and “Brooklyn’s Finest.” Episodes 3 & 4 September 25, 2026 Personal trauma, family estrangement, and technical breakdowns of tracks like “4:44,” “Where Have You Been,” and “Allure.”

Technical Mastery Meets Deep Introspection

Beyond personal history, the docuseries captures Hov getting intensely technical about his writing process—reminiscent of his 2010 memoir Decoded, co-authored with journalist and filmmaker dream hampton. In episodes three and four, he breaks down the structural mechanics behind lyrical exercises like “Allure,” “Breathe Easy (Lyrical Exercise),” “Can I Live,” and “Where I’m From.”

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By pairing these masterclasses in rhyme with the raw emotional unpacking of infidelity on “4:44” and family trauma, JAŸ-Z in 8 offers a look at an artist willingly examining the cost of his own legacy. As the HBO series rolls out new installments every Friday through October 9, fans are treated to a portrait of a cultural architect who is finally ready to slow down and explain the man behind the myth.