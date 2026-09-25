Eli Lilly Widens Lead Over Novo Nordisk in Obesity Drug Race

Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) laid out an ambitious Capital Markets Day strategy to expand beyond its core blockbusters, Wegovy and Ozempic. However, Wall Street responded with skepticism, as the Danish drugmaker’s long-term growth targets aligned with industry averages while rival Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY) aggressively extended its dominant market lead across both injectable and oral GLP-1 treatments.

The Bottom Line Market Share Discrepancy: Eli Lilly maintains a commanding advantage in the U.S. GLP-1 market, holding about a 61% share in the second quarter compared to Novo’s roughly 39%.

Eli Lilly maintains a commanding advantage in the U.S. GLP-1 market, holding about a 61% share in the second quarter compared to Novo’s roughly 39%. Pipeline Ambitions vs. Wall Street Caution: Novo is targeting more than 150 billion Danish kroner (about $23 billion) in pipeline sales by 2035, but investors remain concerned about near-term turnaround visibility and patent expirations in key markets in the early 2030s.

Novo is targeting more than 150 billion Danish kroner (about $23 billion) in pipeline sales by 2035, but investors remain concerned about near-term turnaround visibility and patent expirations in key markets in the early 2030s. The Oral Expansion Race: Novo’s Wegovy pill has reached 7 million U.S. prescriptions, but Lilly’s small-molecule oral pill, Foundayo, is gaining ground and capturing one-third of new GLP-1 pill patients in the U.S.

Decoding the Capital Markets Day Rejection

Each time Novo urges investors to look ahead, Eli Lilly responds by providing another reminder of its expanding market advantage. At its Capital Markets Day event, Novo promised a pipeline of potential blockbuster products designed to diversify its portfolio away from core diabetes and obesity treatments. Yet, investors pushed the drugmaker’s stock down, underwhelmed by growth targets that matched industry averages rather than outpacing them.

Here is the math: Novo Nordisk relies on semaglutide—the active ingredient in Wegovy and Ozempic—for roughly two-thirds of its sales, bringing in combined sales of $31 billion in 2025. With patent protections slated to expire in key markets in the early 2030s, the company faces a compressed timeline to substitute these cash flows. Wall Street analysts questioned executives on pricing assumptions and whether future pipeline candidates can sustain premium price points once exclusivity ends.

The Efficacy and Manufacturing Battle in Oral and Injectable GLP-1s

While Novo attempts to cement its position in the oral weight loss market following the launch of the Wegovy pill, Eli Lilly is narrowing the gap with its own small-molecule oral treatment, Foundayo. According to Lilly CEO Dave Ricks, one-third of new GLP-1 pill patients are taking Foundayo, with its share of that oral market growing week by week.

The structural difference between these competing oral medications lies in their chemical composition and manufacturing footprint. Because Foundayo is a small-molecule drug, analysts note it should be less costly to manufacture at scale than peptide drugs like Novo’s Wegovy pill. Although the Wegovy pill achieves greater average weight reduction than Foundayo, the latter lacks any associated food and beverage consumption rules, a factor that might appeal to certain individuals.

In the injectable category, Lilly’s Zepbound has had higher efficacy than the original doses of Wegovy. Although Novo countered this year by launching a higher-dose version of Wegovy that leads to roughly similar weight loss as Zepbound, Lilly’s commercial firepower has continued to tilt the competitive balance.

Metric / Segment Novo Nordisk (NVO) Eli Lilly (LLY) U.S. GLP-1 Market Share (Q2) ~39% ~61% Core Flagship Injectables Wegovy, Ozempic Zepbound, Mounjaro Oral GLP-1 Offerings Wegovy Pill Foundayo Medicare GLP-1 New Patient Share Unspecified 70% Long-Term Pipeline Targets 150B+ DKK ($23B) by 2035 Expanding via Retatrutide & Amylin pipeline

Medicare Market Dynamics and Next-Generation Pipelines

The competitive environment shifted when the federal Medicare program started covering obesity treatments in July. According to Lilly’s executive team, 700,000 seniors have started GLP-1s in Medicare following the start of coverage, with 70% of those patients on Lilly’s drugs. This rapid adoption within the newly established Medicare demographic has amplified Lilly’s broader market dominance.

Novo Nordisk Is Losing Its Lead To Eli Lilly In The Obesity Drug War. Here's What Went Wrong. | IBD

To challenge this momentum, Novo Nordisk is pinning its hopes on future regulatory approvals. The company plans to launch CagriSema—a combination of semaglutide and the amylin-targeting drug cagrilintide—early next year. Although prior late-stage trials disappointed investors because the drug showed weight loss efficacy below expectations, Novo’s Chief Scientific Officer Martin Holst Lange emphasized that individualized doses may be the way forward and highlighted new late-stage data demonstrating competitive efficacy in a head-to-head trial among people with Type 2 diabetes.

At the same time, Lilly is advancing its own next-generation portfolio. Leerink Partners analyst David Risinger highlighted candidates such as retatrutide, a triple-agonist targeting three gut hormones, which Lilly plans to seek approval for in the first quarter of 2027. Lilly is also developing weekly injections targeting the amylin receptor pathway to capture patient cohorts who do not tolerate or respond adequately to GLP-1 drugs.

The Strategic Crossroads for Global Obesity Markets

The core challenge for Novo Nordisk is balancing the defense of its existing obesity franchise against the capital expenditures required to fund its future replacement portfolio. Executive leadership has committed to scaling manufacturing capacity enough to serve 15 million people taking oral obesity treatments by 2030, aiming for more than 150 billion Danish kroner in pipeline sales by 2035.

Photo: capwolf.com

Yet, as long as Lilly commands the growth vectors in Medicare adoption, oral prescription velocity, and next-generation triple-agonist trials, the burden of proof remains firmly on Novo. The market is no longer rewarding promises of future volume alone; it demands clear visibility into margin sustainability and pricing power once the patent cliff arrives.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.