An Post Releases New Stamps Celebrating Modern Irish Fiction

An Post has officially unveiled a new set of four literary-themed stamps at Dublin’s GPO Museum, celebrating modern Irish fiction. The collection features Colm Tóibín’s Brooklyn, Emma Donoghue’s Room, Claire Keegan’s Small Things Like These, and John McGahern’s That They May Face the Rising Sun, all of which are award-winning titles published in the last 25 years and adapted for the screen.

The Bottom Line An Post released four literary stamps at Dublin’s GPO Museum honoring modern Irish fiction.

The featured works are Brooklyn, Room, Small Things Like These, and That They May Face the Rising Sun.

Designed by Jack Smyth, the stamps are available online and at selected post offices.

Celebrating Contemporary Irish Masters on Postage Each of the four featured books has achieved significant critical acclaim over the past quarter-century and successfully transitioned to cinematic adaptations, bridging page and screen for global audiences. The stamps were designed by award-winning book jacket illustrator Jack Smyth in what marks his first stamp design commission for An Post, featuring bold typographic styles for the titles and authors alongside precise visual motifs. Subtle artistic choices anchor the visual design of the collection. For instance, the stamp honoring Claire Keegan’s Small Things Like These features a small detail of a lump of coal, cutting directly to the narrative heart of the novel. Aileen Mooney, Irish Stamps Manager, noted that these crafted pieces serve as cultural ambassadors. “These four beautifully crafted stamps celebrate the best of modern Irish culture through Ireland’s rich tradition of literary fiction,” Mooney stated, emphasizing their role in traveling on letters around the world.

Author Reactions and Global Reach Speaking from her home in Canada, Emma Donoghue shared her emotional reaction to seeing her novel Room immortalized in her home country’s postal system. “I confess that when I heard that Room was going to appear on these stamps, I shed a tear,” Donoghue said. “Emigrants often assume that we have left the country and it moves on without us. So, for me to feel that my novel is treasured enough to feature on this set of Irish stamps with the other authors being honoured is a huge thing; and to feel recognised as part of the infrastructure of Irish culture by appearing on this stamp, I couldn’t be more touched.” An Post anticipates strong collector and consumer enthusiasm for the release, noting that the titles hold a permanent place in the hearts of readers both domestically and internationally. The physical release extends beyond standard domestic postage, embedding these modern cultural touchstones into everyday global correspondence.