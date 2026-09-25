Volkswagen recall over two million vehicles due to steering gear defect

Volkswagen AG is executing a global recall impacting over two million vehicles due to a steering gear defect where a corroding bolt can cause total steering failure. The campaign affects models manufactured between September 2013 and July 2024, including over 50,000 units in Sweden, alongside nearly 700,000 units of the Audi Q3.

The Bottom Line

The Scale: Over two million Volkswagen-branded vehicles and approximately 700,000 Audi Q3 units are affected globally, with nearly 900,000 concentrated in Germany and over 50,000 units identified in Sweden alone.

Over two million Volkswagen-branded vehicles and approximately 700,000 Audi Q3 units are affected globally, with nearly 900,000 concentrated in Germany and over 50,000 units identified in Sweden alone. The Defect: A specific bolt at the steering gear can undergo severe corrosion and fracture over time, creating a risk that the driver loses steering control entirely, as reported by the German publication Der Spiegel and automotive club ADAC.

A specific bolt at the steering gear can undergo severe corrosion and fracture over time, creating a risk that the driver loses steering control entirely, as reported by the German publication Der Spiegel and automotive club ADAC. The Remediation: Affected vehicle owners face zero out-of-pocket costs, as automakers will replace the vulnerable hardware with a new, highly corrosion-resistant variant.

Unpacking the Global Recall Metrics

According to data compiled from regulatory notifications by the German transport authority KBA and regional reporting, the recall directly targets widely distributed chassis designs. The Volkswagen pool spans high-volume models including the Tiguan, Touran, Golf Variant, Caddy, and standard Golf produced between September 24, 2013, and July 1, 2024.

Parallel manufacturing vulnerabilities surfaced within the Volkswagen Group’s luxury division. Audi AG must recall roughly 700,000 units of its Audi Q3 crossover globally, focusing on vehicles manufactured between October 31, 2017, and May 23, 2024.

Manufacturer Affected Model Range Production Window Global Scope Volkswagen Golf, Golf Variant, Tiguan, Touran, Caddy Sep 24, 2013 – Jul 1, 2024 över två miljoner bilar Audi Q3 Oct 31, 2017 – May 23, 2024 ~700,000 units

Operational Impact and Remediation Protocols

Volkswagen Sweden confirmed to the news agency TT that local service networks must process approximately 50,000 vehicles to neutralize the hardware risk. Dealership networks are tasked with swapping the compromised steering gear components for upgraded, corrosion-resistant parts.

Photo: nyheter24.se

Current monitoring data indicates that despite the severity of a potential total loss of directional control, institutional oversight bodies have recorded zero property damage or physical injuries linked directly to the bolt failure.