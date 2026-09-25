Nearly Half of Dutch Residents Experience Social Nuisance in Neighborhoods

Nearly half of the Dutch population aged 15 and older experienced social nuisance in their local neighborhoods during 2025, according to the latest figures from the Centraal Bureau voor de Statistiek (CBS) via the Veiligheidsmonitor. Loitering youths, drug trade, and residents exhibiting confused behavior are driving a distinct decline in urban liveability.

The Bottom Line The Metric: 46% of individuals aged 15 and over reported experiencing neighborhood social nuisance in 2025, up from 42% four years prior.

46% of individuals aged 15 and over reported experiencing neighborhood social nuisance in 2025, up from 42% four years prior. The Urban Disparity: Highly urbanized municipalities report severe social nuisance at rates more than triple those of non-urban areas, hitting 22,1% compared to 7,3%.

Highly urbanized municipalities report severe social nuisance at rates more than triple those of non-urban areas, hitting 22,1% compared to 7,3%. The Enforcement Burden: Police registrations for individuals exhibiting confused behavior climbed from roughly 130,000 incidents in 2021 to nearly 170,000 by 2025.

Quantifying the Spread of Neighborhood Nuisance

Data released by the CBS shows that the proportion of citizens reporting social disturbances climbed by four percentage points over a four-year window. Loitering youths remain the single most frequently cited source of friction, impacting 26% of respondents in 2025 compared to 22% in 2021. Meanwhile, the subset of residents reporting high levels of disruption rose from 12% to 14% overall.

Here is the math on specific infractions. Beyond groups of hanging youths, roughly one in five respondents (20%) point to neighboring residents as a primary source of disruption. Other categories tracked in the Veiligheidsmonitor include intoxicated individuals on public streets, drug use, drug trafficking, and individuals being harassed in public spaces. Although direct street harassment remains the least frequently cited category at 7%, secondary metrics across all tracked categories indicate upward pressure in densely populated zones.

Reported Social Nuisance Metrics in the Netherlands (CBS Veiligheidsmonitor) Nuisance Category 2021 Prevalence (%) 2025 Prevalence (%) Total Social Nuisance Experienced 42% 46% Loitering Youths (Rondhangende jongeren) 22% 26% Nuisance Caused by Neighbors – 20% High Nuisance Level Experienced (Total) 12% 14,3%

Urban Density Amplifies Municipal Strain

Geographic concentration dictates the severity of these disruptions. In heavily urbanized municipalities, total reported social nuisance impacts 22,1% of the population at high severity levels, whereas non-urban municipalities record just 7,3% for the same intensity bracket. Loitering youths generate severe disruption for 11,2% of urban residents—nearly four times the rate found in non-urban districts.

Photo: westlanders.nu

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema highlighted these compounding pressures at the close of August, warning that the confluence of rising homelessness, urban decay, crack cocaine consumption, and individuals with confused behavior places severe constraints on metropolitan liveability.

Divergence in Police Registrations and Institutional Capacity

Public perception aligns directly with formal law enforcement tracking. Police registers document a sharp climb in interventions involving individuals with confused behavior. While the CBS and municipal reporting rely on household surveys to capture subjective feelings of unsafety, police databases record an expansion from approximately 130,000 registered incidents in 2021 to nearly 170,000 in 2025.

Photo: cbs.nl

Among the four major Dutch cities, Utrecht experienced the steepest acceleration in registrations for uncomprehended behavior, closely followed by Amsterdam. Conversely, Den Haag and Rotterdam saw their registration volumes hold relatively stable over the same timeframe.

Looking Ahead at Metropolitan Resource Allocation