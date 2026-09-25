Haley Kalil defeats lawsuit filed by ex-husband Matt Kalil

Model and influencer Haley Kalil successfully defeated a lawsuit filed by her ex-husband, former NFL player Matt Kalil, in a U.S. District Court. Judge Patrick J. Schiltz dismissed the complaint, which targeted remarks Haley made during a November 2025 livestream regarding their past marriage and subsequent divorce.

Legal Battle and the November 2025 Livestream The legal friction began after a November 2025 livestream appearance where Haley Kalil—known professionally as Haley Baylee—joined content creator Marlon Garcia. During a conversation exploring why their marriage ended, Haley pointed to sexual incompatibility as a primary factor. She described private details of their relationship during the broadcast. That broadcast triggered swift fallout. By January 2026, Matt Kalil filed a lawsuit in federal court. The former offensive lineman alleged that Haley had unlawfully exposed private personal information, creating unwanted public scrutiny and distress for him and his family.

The Courtroom Verdict and Judicial Reasoning U.S. District Judge Patrick J. Schiltz issued a clear ruling that dismantled the former NFL player’s claims. The court determined that Haley’s comments were part of a broader discussion about her own life experiences, marriage, and divorce. “Haley was talking about her life, not Matt,” Judge Schiltz wrote in the official court decision. The court concluded that the information shared fell under legitimate public concern, given her status as a public figure and the public interest surrounding high-profile relationships. Consequently, Judge Schiltz rejected Matt Kalil’s lawsuit entirely, bringing the months-long legal drama to a decisive close.

Background on the Couple and Their Careers Haley and Matt Kalil share a history that dates back well over a decade. The pair married in 2015 after meeting while Matt played for the Minnesota Vikings. They ultimately finalized their divorce in 2022. Matt Kalil built a notable career in professional football. Selected fourth overall in the 2012 NFL Draft, he spent several seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before playing for the Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans. He officially retired from the NFL in 2019. Meanwhile, Haley established a prominent media footprint as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and a widely followed digital content creator.

Case Timeline and Overview Date / Period Event Details 2015 Marriage Haley and Matt Kalil married after meeting during his tenure with the Minnesota Vikings. 2022 Divorce The couple officially ended their seven-year marriage. November 2025 Livestream Broadcast Haley discusses the reasons behind her divorce during a broadcast with Marlon Garcia. January 2026 Lawsuit Filed Matt Kalil initiates legal action in federal court over the livestream remarks. September 2026 Court Dismissal Judge Patrick J. Schiltz dismisses the lawsuit, ruling the discussion addressed legitimate public interest. What are your thoughts on where the boundary lies between personal privacy and public commentary in the digital age? Instagram