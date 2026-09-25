Chortoq launches dairy coffee beverages and a premium juice collection

Chortoq, known across the market for its ten-year history in producing mineral and artesian water, is officially expanding its product portfolio. The brand has introduced a new line of ready-to-drink dairy coffee beverages—Chortoq Coffee—available in Latte and Cappuccino, alongside a new premium juice collection featuring four distinct fruit flavors.

For a decade, the brand built its reputation around hydration and stringent water standards.

Bringing European Standards to Chortoq Coffee

Developing a complex dairy-based coffee drink requires specialized infrastructure and advanced technical expertise. To achieve this, Chortoq partnered with leading European manufacturers specializing in ready-to-drink coffee beverages that operate under rigorous international quality frameworks.

The formulation of Chortoq Coffee relies on a straightforward yet exacting ingredient ratio. Each can contains 75 percent natural milk, paired with a carefully selected coffee extract designed to deliver a strong and authentic flavor profile without relying on artificial preservatives.

Maintaining product stability and food safety without chemical additives requires sophisticated thermal processing. The manufacturing process utilizes Ultra High Temperature (UHT) technology, where the milk base undergoes brief treatment at extreme heat. This ensures complete microbiological safety while preserving the natural taste and silky texture of the milk.

When paired with aseptic packaging, the UHT method locks in freshness and extends shelf life without preservatives. But there is a careful balance at play: the natural milk provides a soft, creamy mouthfeel, while the coffee extract cuts through with a distinct, expressive aroma.

Two Flavors, Two Distinct Characters

The initial rollout of Chortoq Coffee introduces two distinct profiles tailored to different consumer preferences. Each variant uses the 75 percent natural milk foundation while utilizing different bean selections.

The Chortoq Latte combines the milk base exclusively with Arabica beans. This formulation yields a smooth, mild coffee flavor supported by a velvety texture, leaving a clean and gentle aftertaste designed for slower, more relaxed drinking occasions.

For those preferring a bolder profile, the Chortoq Cappuccino blends Arabica and Robusta beans. The addition of Robusta introduces a deeper, stronger aroma and a heavier punch that stands up firmly against the rich milk foundation.

Product Variant Milk Content Bean Composition Target Profile Chortoq Latte 75% natural milk Arabica Smooth, creamy, and mild Chortoq Cappuccino 75% natural milk Arabica & Robusta Bold, rich, and deep

Expanding Into Premium Juices

The strategic shift does not stop at dairy coffee beverages. Chortoq is simultaneously rolling out a completely new line of premium juices to complement its existing water and coffee offerings.

The juice lineup covers four distinct single-fruit and classic varieties: pomegranate, cherry, orange, and apple. By stepping beyond mineral water and into juices and coffee, the brand is positioning itself as a broad-portfolio beverage provider while maintaining the high standards consumers associate with its name.

As these new products hit shelves, the overarching strategy remains clear. Chortoq is testing global beverage trends and using international partnerships to scale its offerings, moving deliberately from hydration to a comprehensive lifestyle brand.