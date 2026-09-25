Oulu Work Colleague Group Wins Over €200,000 in Eurojackpot

A routine Tuesday evening draw turned into a life-changing surprise for a tight-knit Oulu workplace {after a nine-person team secured a major Eurojackpot group win worth over 200,000 euros|An Oulu workplace group won over 200,000 euros in the Eurojackpot}. The syndicate landed a 5+0 correct-guess tier prize in the round 38/2026 draw, netting each participant a substantial individual payout of roughly a reilu 23,000 euron voitto euros. Syndicate members described an atmosphere of sheer disbelief followed by quiet celebrations at their workplace.

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The win first came to light on a quiet Wednesday morning when one of the colleagues spotted news reports detailing a substantial lottery win headed to Oulu for a nine-person syndicate. Realizing the headcount of their own office group matched that exact figure, the employee checked the official gaming application to confirm the numbers. What followed was a massive digital explosion within their internal messaging channel, complete with dozens of rapid-fire notifications.

Speaking during an official winner’s congratulatory call with Veikkaus, members of the winning group shared details of their unorthodox strategy. The workplace syndicate had only been playing together for less than a year after initially establishing the arrangement around the office coffee table. Rather than sticking to a static set of numbers, the group deliberately opts for a completely fresh combination every single week to avoid the regret of missing a draw.

From Coffee Table Chat to Shared Secret

The syndicate originally formed during a conversation about massive jackpot rolls, where colleagues jokingly fantasized about handing in their resignations en masse if luck ever struck. Instead of a swift exit from the workforce, the group marked their victory in a much more grounded fashion by sharing cake at the office right away on Wednesday.

“On this Wednesday, we immediately ate cake at work to celebrate this shared secret of ours. There was jumping, hugging, and shouting, even though we tried to keep straight faces so not everyone would find out,” one of the participants recounted days after the discovery.

Because the members were accustomed to seeing only minor returns of a few euros on past tickets, the sheer scale of the 5+0 tier win took time to process. One member initially misread the digital notification, suspecting a return of just 23 euros rather than the actual sum that translated to more than a reilu 23,000 euron voitto euros per person.

The Value of a Shared Victory

Reflecting on whether splitting a major prize nine ways diluted the experience, the syndicate leaders and members emphasized that collective joy far outweighed any potential solo payout. They noted that the experience has brought an already close-knit workplace even closer together.

“Now having experienced this, I can say that shared joy is at least double, if not triple, better,” another group member explained. “Even though some online comment sections grumbled that it was a meager sum per head, it doesn’t feel like that at all. The best part was winning together.”

With the funds secured and the secret safely guarded among the nine colleagues, the group continues their daily routine, though ordinary workdays now carry an added layer of amusement. Whenever their eyes meet across the office floor, the shared secret triggers an inevitable smile.

The syndicate members plan to continue their weekly tradition of selecting fresh numbers for upcoming draws as they enjoy the aftermath of their unexpected windfall. Share your thoughts on this story in the comments below.