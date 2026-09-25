LNP Season 2026/27 Launch: Serie A2 and Serie B Prepare for Tip-Off in Bologna

Lega Nazionale Pallacanestro officially launched the 2026/27 Old Wild West Serie A2 and Serie B Nazionale championships on September 24, 2026, hosted at UnaHotels Bologna San Lazzaro. Led by LNP President Francesco Maiorana, the event highlighted rising club investments, stricter financial governance, and the integration of major historical basketball towns into the national structure.

Fantasy & Market Impact FantaLNP Launch: The debut of the official Fantabasket platform in partnership with Fantaking Interactive brings verifiable, statistics-only scoring derived straight from official A2 game logs.

The debut of the official Fantabasket platform in partnership with Fantaking Interactive brings verifiable, statistics-only scoring derived straight from official A2 game logs. Roster Spending & Sustainability: Front offices across A2 have signaled heightened financial ambitions matched with stricter governance frameworks overseen by FIP and LBA technical working groups.

Front offices across A2 have signaled heightened financial ambitions matched with stricter governance frameworks overseen by FIP and LBA technical working groups. Broadcast Visibility: Extended streaming metrics via Deltatre and a continued RAI broadcast commitment guarantee over 30 free-to-air regular season and playoff games.

Governance, Financial Sustainability, and the Road Ahead

Opening the presentation at UnaHotels Bologna San Lazzaro, LNP President Francesco Maiorana outlined the dual imperative facing modern Italian basketball: competitive spending paired with structural discipline. The summer transfer window revealed aggressive roster-building by multiple franchises, yet Maiorana stressed that fiscal sustainability remains non-negotiable to insulate the pyramid from systemic collapse. In lockstep with the Federazione Italiana Pallacanestro (FIP) and Lega Basket Serie A (LBA), a joint technical committee has been established to map out long-term regulatory reforms for the domestic game.

But the commercial health of the lower tiers relies equally on digital reach. Maiorana pointed to the sustained performance of LNP PASS, powered by global OTT leader Deltatre, as concrete proof of the product’s enterprise value. The renewal of the RAI partnership for its fourth year secures essential free-to-air exposure, broadcasting more than 30 matches live across the Regular Season and Playoff calendar.

Historical Roots Meet Modern Digital Integration

Serie B Nazionale welcomes the reentry of storied, traditional basketball towns that promise to drive attendance figures and recapture regional rivalries. This influx of heritage clubs balances the league’s contemporary push toward advanced fan engagement models. Among the headline technological rollouts is FantaLNP, developed alongside Fantaking Interactive. By anchoring fantasy metrics exclusively to official Lega Nazionale Pallacanestro box scores, the platform provides a transparent, data-driven sandbox for supporters tracking Serie A2 protagonists.

Photo: legapallacanestro.com

2026/27 LNP Partnership & Broadcast Framework Partner / Entity Role / Domain Key Deliverable Delta tree OTT Technology Provider Streaming infrastructure for LNP PASS platform RAI National Broadcaster Over 30 live free-to-air games (Regular Season & Playoffs) Fantaking Interactive Fantasy Sports Partner Development and hosting of official FantaLNP MVP Video Project Creative Production Agency Videomaking, club training, and database archiving

National Team Pipeline and Communication Partnerships

The vital pipeline feeding the senior Azzurri squad was underscored by national team head coach Luca Banchi during the Bologna proceedings. Banchi noted that the LNP ecosystem remains a foundational talent incubator, citing two dedicated training camps hosted last season alongside the 13 distinct Serie A2 and Serie B players called up during the summer preparation windows. Also present in the auditorium was LBA President Maurizio Gherardini, reinforcing the collaborative alignment across the Italian basketball hierarchy.

To round out the communications strategy, LNP confirmed two key renewals. MVP Video Project continues its work in creative videomaking, club education, and digital asset management, while the popular digital page “L’umiltà di chiamarsi Minors” returns to produce exclusive, insider-focused content, interviews, and cultural storytelling for LNP Pass throughout the upcoming campaign.

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