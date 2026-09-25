UMass Dartmouth Football Player’s Killer Overstayed Visa, Had Deferred Action

Chukwunonso Uzoma David Uzoma Eze, a Nigerian national charged with the murder of 19-year-old UMass Dartmouth football player Marvins Antoine during a Providence, Rhode Island altercation, entered the U.S. on a tourist visa in 2015, overstayed his authorized stay, and later received deferred action under both the Biden and Trump administrations.

The Bottom Line Federal law enforcement sources confirmed that the murder suspect overextended a 2015 B-2 tourist visa after receiving initial extensions during the Obama administration.

Deferred action status—which temporarily delays removal without granting lawful immigration status—was approved in September 2022 under the Biden administration, and again on October 8, 2025, under the Trump administration.

The fatal stabbing occurred around 12:30 a.m. Saturday outside the Mezzo Lounge in Providence, leaving Antoine dead and a second UMass Dartmouth player, Kensley Macean, hospitalized with head and neck stab wounds.

The Timeline of the Visa Overstay and Discretionary Relief

The legal and immigration history surrounding Chukwunonso Uzoma David Uzoma Eze reveals a complex multi-administration trail. According to multiple federal law enforcement sources speaking to Fox News, Eze first arrived in the United States in 2015 using a B-2 tourist visa. While initial extensions were granted during the Obama administration, Eze remained in the country after his authorized stay ultimately expired.

The status shifted significantly in subsequent years. Federal sources noted that the Biden administration approved a request for deferred action for Eze in September 2022. Deferred action is a discretionary tool utilized by the federal government to temporarily pause the removal of an individual from the country, though it does not confer legal immigration status.

Following that initial grant, additional applications were submitted in February 2025 and October 2025. Federal sources confirmed that the October 8, 2025 request was approved under the Trump administration.

Providence Altercation and Arrest Details

The tragedy unfolded early Saturday morning outside the Mezzo Lounge in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence Police Department officers responded to an incident in the parking lot at approximately 12:30 a.m. following an altercation involving patrons who had been inside the lounge earlier that night.

Marvins Antoine, a 19-year-old UMass Dartmouth football player, suffered a fatal stab wound to the chest. A second teammate, 19-year-old Kensley Macean, sustained serious stab wounds to his head and neck and was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for emergency treatment. Following the incident, the UMass Dartmouth Police Department located and apprehended Eze, taking him into custody in connection with the homicide.

Case Overview and Immigration Timeline Event / Milestone Date / Time Details Initial Entry 2015 Entered the U.S. on a B-2 tourist visa; later overstayed following Obama-era extensions. First Deferred Action September 2022 Approved under the Biden administration. Subsequent Approvals October 8, 2025 Deferred action request approved under the Trump administration following a February 2025 application. Fatal Incident Saturday, approx. 12:30 a.m. Altercation outside Mezzo Lounge in Providence, RI; Marvins Antoine killed, Kensley Macean injured.

Legal Implications and Institutional Impact

The revelation of Eze's immigration history has added intense scrutiny to the ongoing homicide investigation.

Photo: floridasunjournal.com

The campus community at UMass Dartmouth has reeled from the sudden loss. The university’s athletic department and football program are cooperating fully with law enforcement agencies, including the Providence Police Department and local campus authorities, as the judicial process moves forward.