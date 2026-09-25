Zoey Sangutan wins rising athlete award in gymnastics

Fourteen-year-old Zoey Sangutan has established herself as one of the most promising young talents in Philippine gymnastics, capturing the prestigious Rising Athlete of the Year award from the Davao Sportswriters Association following dominant international performances in Bangkok and Shanghai during her breakthrough 2025 season.

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From Bedroom Flips to International Gold

Sangutan’s journey began with a natural attraction to movement, spent jumping, doing rolls, and trying to flip on her bed. During the pandemic, she channeled that boundless energy into regular strength and flexibility exercises, practicing almost every day for about a year. Her mother eventually noticed her rapid progress and asked if she wanted to learn gymnastics properly. Sangutan readily agreed, kicking off her formal development with online lessons through a Manila-based gymnastics club.

That foundational virtual training quickly translated into competitive hardware. In 2023, Sangutan captured two gold and one silver medal at the Davao City Athletic Association (DCAA) meet, before scaling up to claim four gold and one silver at the Davao Region Athletic Association (DAVRAA) meet. She maintained that upward trajectory in 2024, securing three gold and two silver medals at DCAA alongside two gold and three silver medals at DAVRAA.

The national spotlight followed at the Palarong Pambansa in Cebu City in July 2024. Sangutan won a bronze medal in the floor exercise within women’s artistic gymnastics, marking a vital milestone in her developmental curve and setting the stage for a successful expansion into other gymnastics disciplines.

Expanding Horizons Across Disciplines

Versatility is rapidly becoming Sangutan’s signature trait. At the 2025 Batang Pinoy held in General Santos City, she transitioned to trampoline gymnastics and secured a gold medal in power tumbling alongside a bronze medal in the double mini trampoline.

However, her defining breakthrough arrived on the international stage in 2025. At the Bangkok Gymnastics Invitational in Thailand in March, Sangutan captured four gold medals and the individual all-around title in women’s artistic gymnastics. Just four months later, she replicated that dominant form at the Shanghai Gymnastics Club Invitational in China, once again securing four gold medals and the individual all-around crown.

Major Multi-Sport and Invitational Medal Milestones Competition Location Discipline Medal Yield Bangkok Gymnastics Invitational (2025) Thailand Women’s Artistic Gymnastics 4 Gold, All-Around Title Shanghai Gymnastics Club Invitational (2025) China Women’s Artistic Gymnastics 4 Gold, All-Around Title Batang Pinoy (2025) General Santos City Trampoline Gymnastics 1 Gold (Power Tumbling), 1 Bronze (Double Mini) Palarong Pambansa (2024) Cebu City Women’s Artistic Gymnastics 1 Bronze (Floor Exercise)

Elite Coaching and Family Support

Behind the hardware lies a rigorous training regimen and a reliable support system. Sangutan receives specialized instruction under a European coach at Davao GoldenTwist Gymnastics Training Center, refining her technical execution to prepare for stiffer international challenges. Concurrently, Davao GoldenTwist earned a Plaque of Recognition from the Davao Sportswriters Association during the Sports Heroes Night for its ongoing development of local gymnastics talent.

Despite the swift ascent, Sangutan credits her inner circle for keeping her grounded. “They remind me to stay positive, work hard, and believe in myself, especially when things don’t go as planned,” she noted, dedicating her achievements to God and her family.

The Road Ahead to Bacolod City

At 14 years old, the Rising Athlete of the Year is wasting no time resting on her laurels. Sangutan is actively preparing to compete in trampoline gymnastics at the 2026 Batang Pinoy in Bacolod City this December. Simultaneously, she is deep into preparations for the DepEd Games-Davao City Athletic Association Meet in women’s artistic gymnastics, aiming to punch her ticket back to the Palarong Pambansa and extend her developmental streak.