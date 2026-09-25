Samuel Montembeault concedes two quick goals in Canadiens camp start

Samuel Montembeault a connu un début de match difficile lors du camp du Canadien, accordant deux buts en moins de dix minutes. Despite earning the start over Jakub Dobes and receiving public praise from head coach Martin St-Louis, the Quebec-born goaltender struggled early, surrendering two goals in under ten minutes against a quiet opposing attack.

Fantasy & Market Impact Goaltending Depth Chart: Montembeault’s shaky outing complicates the Canadiens’ crease hierarchy, temporarily boosting Jakub Dobes’ stock while Jacob Fowler continues his development in separate sessions.

Montembeault’s shaky outing complicates the Canadiens’ crease hierarchy, temporarily boosting Jakub Dobes’ stock while Jacob Fowler continues his development in separate sessions.

Opening Night Readiness: With the regular-season opener slated for Tuesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto, the backup role behind Dobes remains intensely contested.

The Crease Battle in Montreal

The stakes couldn’t have been higher for Montembeault when he stepped onto the ice to get the nod ahead of Jakub Dobes. Earlier in the week, news of his integration into group A had quieted whispers of a potential roster squeeze or trade discussions. Martin St-Louis even took to the podium to praise his netminder’s strong camp performance, signaling stability in the locker room.

But the tape from the morning session told a starkly different story. Facing a low volume of shots from the red squad, Montembeault faltered quickly. Giving up two rapid-fire goals inside the ten-minute mark immediately shifted the narrative from a secure reclamation of the starting job to an alarming regression right before final roster cuts.

Managing the Depth Chart Behind Dobes

While Montembeault fights to regain his footing, the organizational puzzle behind him becomes increasingly complex. Jacob Fowler spent the morning session working entirely in solo drills on the secondary ice. Fowler continues his structured development path away from the immediate pressure of the primary crease battles.

With the regular-season opener rapidly approaching on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the front office faces a tight timeline. The primary question isn’t just about who starts the opener, but how the club manages its asset valuation. An optimal scenario for some analysts involves exploring trade value for Montembeault at the right price, allowing Dobes and Fowler to anchor the future in Montreal.

Montreal Canadiens Goaltending Camp Overview Goaltender Current Camp Status Recent Deployment Samuel Montembeault Group A Integration / Under Pressure Started morning session; surrendered two early goals Jakub Dobes Roster Contender Competing for primary backup and opening night readiness Jacob Fowler Developmental Track Practicing in solo drills on secondary ice

Looking Ahead to Toronto

Tuesday’s divisional clash against the Maple Leafs will force management’s hand regarding the final structural makeup of the goaltending tandem. Whether this rough outing marks a permanent shift in the depth chart or merely a temporary speed bump remains to be seen.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.