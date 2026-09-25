Ubisoft Nearly Developed a Zelda Spin-off Starring Ganondorf

Ubisoft Milan nearly developed a spin-off of The Legend of Zelda featuring Ganondorf as a playable protagonist under the codename Goliath, according to a report by Tom Henderson for Insider Gaming. Nintendo ultimately rejected the project after setting a late 2023 deadline for a playable prototype, leaving behind one of the gaming industry’s most intriguing unbuilt concepts.

How Code Name Goliath Began at Ubisoft Milan

The concept took shape shortly after the launch of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. The studio wanted to capitalize on its working relationship with Nintendo by proposing an adventure set in a new universe with an entirely original protagonist. Former Ubisoft developer Gian Marco Zanna described the internal concept as “un nuevo Big Bang en el universo de los videojuegos”.

Instead of sticking with Link’s traditional explorations across Hyrule, the studio initially envisioned an outside perspective. Nintendo reviewed the pitch during early conceptual phases and shifted the direction. The company asked Ubisoft Milan to swap out the original lead character for franchise villain Ganondorf. This adjustment would have marked the first time the series placed its central antagonist in a primary playable role.

The Prototype Deadline and Nintendo’s Rejection

Nintendo established a deadline of late 2023 for Ubisoft Milan to deliver a functional prototype of the Ganondorf project. When the deadline arrived, Nintendo evaluated the pitch and opted not to move forward. The company did not make the reasons for the cancellation public.

Photo: latam.ign.com

Ubisoft did not respond to requests for comment regarding the report, though internal tracking acknowledged a reporter’s inquiries about Goliath. Because the project never cleared the prototyping stage, details regarding Ganon’s specific actions, narrative framing, or timeline placement remain unknown.

Unrealized Projects in Gaming History

Canceled video game concepts frequently surface years later through portfolios and investigative reporting. The Ganondorf pitch shares similarities with other shelved titles from major publishers. Recently, former concept artist Ken Christiansen shared artwork from a canceled Disney Smash Bros.-style fighting game featuring characters like Captain Hook, the Sheriff of Nottingham, the Queen of Hearts, and John Silver in two-versus-two combat.

Without official commentary from Nintendo or Ubisoft, Goliath remains an unmaterialized footnote in the history of franchise spin-offs. The project highlights how close a major studio came to inverting the classic dynamic of Nintendo’s flagship adventure series before the concept was quietly shelved.