How to Watch Laver Cup 2026 Live Stream: Free Guide & Schedule

The Laver Cup 2026 takes place from September 25 to September 27, 2026, at the O2 Arena in London, featuring a tennis team format where six players from Team Europe face six players from Team World across 12 total matches for a total prize purse of US$1.5 million.

Tournament Structure and the 2026 London Showdown

Tennis fans watching the ninth edition of the tournament witness a unique format acting as tennis’ version of the Ryder Cup. Created by Roger Federer and his management company TEAM8 in partnership with Tennis Australia and the ATP, the Laver Cup pits twelve elite athletes against each other across three days at the O2 Arena in London.

The competition features nine singles matches and three doubles matches. Unlike standard tournaments where players fight for individual ranking points and face immediate elimination upon losing, the Laver Cup utilizes a cumulative point system designed to keep the competition mathematically alive until the final day.

Victory carries escalating weight as the weekend progresses. On Friday, each match win yields one point. On Saturday, a win increases to two points. By Sunday, the final matches award three points each. Out of 24 total points available across the 12 matches, the first team to reach 13 points secures the trophy. Team World arrives in London as the reigning champion after defeating Team Europe 15–9 in San Francisco the previous year to earn their third title.

Team Captains and Confirmed Rosters

The strategic battle rests squarely on the shoulders of returning team captains Yannick Noah, who leads Team Europe, and Andre Agassi, who leads Team World.

Team Europe brings a formidable lineup to the O2 Arena. The confirmed squad features Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Flavio Cobolli, Rafael Jodar, Jakub Mensik, and Casper Ruud. On the opposing side, Team World counters with Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Learner Tien, Alexander Bublik, Brandon Nakashima, and Francisco Cerúndolo.

Financial incentives for these participants combine a guaranteed appearance fee with performance stakes. The official Laver Cup framework grants each of the six players on the winning team $250,000, while the losing team receives no tournament prize money. However, every competitor receives an appearance fee determined by their ATP singles ranking immediately following the 2026 French Open, giving high-ranking players like Carlos Alcaraz top-tier baseline compensation regardless of the final match tally.

Global Broadcast Channels and Free Streaming Options

Accessing live streams for the Laver Cup 2026 depends entirely on geographical licensing agreements across international broadcasting networks.

For viewers looking to watch free coverage, RTVE in Spain via RTVE Play and L’Équipe in France provide complimentary access to the tournament. Fans traveling abroad who wish to access their home country’s free streaming platforms frequently utilize virtual private network services like NordVPN to bypass regional geoblocks.

Regional broadcast rights break down across major territories as follows:

United States: Broadcast coverage streams via Tennis Channel, with standalone subscriptions starting at $11.99 per month, or through cord-cutting services including Sling, YouTube TV, and Fubo via their respective sports add-on packages.

Broadcast coverage streams via Tennis Channel, with standalone subscriptions starting at $11.99 per month, or through cord-cutting services including Sling, YouTube TV, and Fubo via their respective sports add-on packages. United Kingdom: Sky Sports carries live coverage, with standard packages starting at £35 per month (or £20 per month for existing customers), alongside NOW Sports memberships.

Sky Sports carries live coverage, with standard packages starting at £35 per month (or £20 per month for existing customers), alongside NOW Sports memberships. Australia: Stan Sport provides exhaustive coverage for an additional AU$20 per month on top of a base Stan subscription starting at AU$9.99 per month.

Stan Sport provides exhaustive coverage for an additional AU$20 per month on top of a base Stan subscription starting at AU$9.99 per month. New Zealand: Sky Sport broadcasts the event exclusively, accessible via satellite TV or through the Sky Sport Now streaming service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

Sky Sport broadcasts the event exclusively, accessible via satellite TV or through the Sky Sport Now streaming service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month. Canada: TSN holds exclusive Canadian broadcast rights, with TSN Plus streaming subscriptions available for CA$24.99 per month or CA$249.99 per year.

Complete Match Schedule

The three-day event unfolds through distinct day and night sessions:

Friday, September 25

The opening day features a 13:00 day session with two singles matches, followed by a 19:00 night session containing a third singles match and concluding with the first doubles encounter.

Saturday, September 26

Day two mirrors Friday’s structure, starting at 13:00 with two singles matches, transitioning into the 19:00 night session with a singles match, and closing out with a doubles match.

Sunday, September 27

The final day begins at 12:00 with an opening doubles match. Depending on whether either team has clinched the required 13 points, subsequent matches follow sequentially: two deciding singles matches and a final closing doubles match if required.