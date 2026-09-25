Joseph Sawyer And Samuel Shaw Debut In TNA And Attack The Hardys

Former Wyatt Sicks members Joseph Sawyer and Samuel Shaw made their explosive, unannounced TNA Wrestling debut on the September 24, 2026, episode of TNA iMPACT! on AMC. Unmasking after a brutal ambush on Matt and Jeff Hardy, the duo revealed the cryptic teaser “Syx,” signaling a massive new factional shift for the promotion.

Fantasy & Market Impact

The Hardys Demand Answers and Walk Into an Ambush

The weeks-long mystery surrounding a wave of shadowy backstage attacks across TNA finally reached a boiling point. Matt and Jeff Hardy stormed the ring to confront the invisible threat plaguing the locker room. Matt declared that the games were finished and demanded the culprits step forward, while Jeff made it clear his patience had completely run out. But the confrontation played directly into the aggressors’ hands.

Arena video screens quickly fractured into intense static before the venue plunged into total darkness. When the house lights flickered back on, two hooded figures were already positioned directly behind the legendary tag team. The assault was swift, calculated, and merciless, leaving both Hardy brothers lying motionless on the canvas.

Unmasking the Attackers and the Meaning of “Syx”

The fallen hoods revealed Joseph Sawyer and Samuel Shaw, known to WWE audiences as Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis. Both performers have been free agents since their April 2026 departure from WWE following the quiet dissolution of the Wyatt Sicks faction. As Sawyer and Shaw stood tall over the wreckage, the word “Syx” flashed prominently across the big screen above the entrance stage, confirming that this was far more than a random mugging.

Creative pitches for Sawyer and Shaw had been heavily discussed for the September 24 and 25 TNA blocks, following strong internal interest in securing multiple alumni from their former WWE stable. While TNA officials have yet to officially outline the full parameters of the “Syx” banner, the branding strongly implies that Sawyer and Shaw are the vanguard of a larger arrival.

Key Details of the TNA Debut Performer Former WWE Persona Recent Circuit & Achievements Joseph Sawyer Joe Gacy GCW World Championship holder Samuel Shaw Dexter Lumis Former WWE Tag Team Champion

Laying the Groundwork Across the Locker Room

The shadow war led by Sawyer and Shaw did not begin with The Hardys. Over the preceding weeks, the tandem targeted a wide swath of the TNA roster, including Leon Slater, Ryan Nemeth, Cedric Alexander, and Moose.

Photo: ringsidenews.com

With Shaw returning to a familiar stomping ground following his prior tenure with the promotion, and Sawyer bringing independent heavyweight success—including a run with the GCW World Championship—the pairing possesses both institutional familiarity and fresh momentum. The independent circuit chemistry they maintained after their April WWE release translated instantly to the iMPACT! canvas.

The Road Ahead for TNA Programming

Whether additional former stablemates will emerge from the shadows to complete the equation remains the defining question for the promotion’s creative direction.