Historic Centralia Sentinel Building Transferred to Centralia Foundation for Preservation

Roger Campbell has officially purchased the historic Centralia Sentinel building from Better Newspapers, with assistance from previous owner John Perrine, and transferred the property to the Centralia Foundation. The 160-year-old architectural landmark, featuring 1920s Egyptian Revival design elements, was transferred during a dedication ceremony to ensure its permanent preservation.

Preserving a Regional Institution

A dedication ceremony held Wednesday evening marked the official transfer of the historic Centralia Sentinel building to the Centralia Foundation. Roger Campbell presented the deed to Dave Agee, President of the Centralia Foundation, culminating months of private restoration efforts. Campbell purchased the property from Better Newspapers with help from John Perrine to rescue the structure from potential disrepair and loss. Over the past few months, Campbell has addressed various building code issues while cleaning out the main offices and older living quarters inside the structure.

The Bottom Line Asset Transfer: The historic Centralia Sentinel building has transitioned from private ownership under Better Newspapers to the Centralia Foundation.

The historic Centralia Sentinel building has transitioned from private ownership under Better Newspapers to the Centralia Foundation. Restoration Progress: Buyer Roger Campbell spent recent months resolving code violations and cleaning office and living spaces prior to the deed transfer.

Buyer Roger Campbell spent recent months resolving code violations and cleaning office and living spaces prior to the deed transfer. Long-Term Strategy: Centralia Foundation President Dave Agee confirmed that future use of the structure will be determined through community suggestions over a multi-year timeline.

Evaluating the Preservation Roadmap

At the dedication event, community figures and former staff reflected on the deep regional roots of the publication site. Former longtime Sentinel employee Ray Albert served as the master of ceremonies, describing the location as “A Cathedral for the People.” Albert noted that the Sentinel began publishing in 1863 during the Civil War, and the current facility was constructed in 1881. Subsequent renovations in the 1920s introduced the Egyptian Revival theme, highlighted by an eleven-foot-tall lobby panel depicting a scene from the Temple of Edfu and other Egyptian-inspired details. The property earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places on April 15, 1978.

Dave Agee addressed the path forward following the ceremony, explaining that the foundation will gather community input before finalizing structural plans. “We’ll just have a big powwow and let everybody make suggestions,” Agee said. “We’ll put it through the filter and see what makes sense. The bottom line is, we’ll preserve the building and keep it forever.” Agee floated the possibility of relocating the carillon office back to the site, noting that the development cycle will span multiple years.

Centralia Sentinel Building Transition Metrics Milestone / Event Year / Date Key Stakeholder Publication Launch 1863 Current Building Construction 1881 National Register Listing April 15, 1978 Foundation Deed Transfer Wednesday Evening Roger Campbell & Dave Agee

Community Impact and Stakeholder Outlook

John Perrine, representing the family that owned the Sentinel for the majority of its operating history, voiced strong support for the preservation outcome. “It’s wonderful,” Perrine said. “I’m very thankful to Roger Campbell for spearheading the entire project, and to the Centralia Foundation to preserving it for many generations to come.”

As the Centralia Foundation prepares to evaluate proposals, the preservation of the architectural asset secures a tangible link to 19th-century regional journalism.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.