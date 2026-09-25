S$120K Credit Card Showdown 2026: Best Miles Cards in Singapore

The 2026 S$120K credit card showdown evaluates seven premium travel rewards products in Singapore—including cards from Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C), DBS Group Holdings (SGX: D05), and Overseas-Chinese Banking Corporation (SGX: O39)—analyzing whether their annual fees ranging from S$498 to S$654 still deliver positive value amid a decade of nerfs.

The Bottom Line

Rising Cost of Entry: S$120K annual fees now span S$498 to S$654, with cost-per-mile ratios sitting around 2.04 cents for top-tier options like the Citi Prestige.

S$120K annual fees now span S$498 to S$654, with cost-per-mile ratios sitting around 2.04 cents for top-tier options like the Citi Prestige. The Fee Waiver Cliff: Strict spend thresholds dominate the market, highlighted by the DBS Group Holdings (SGX: D05) Vantage ending its S$60,000 spend fee waiver mechanism in August 2026.

Strict spend thresholds dominate the market, highlighted by the Vantage ending its S$60,000 spend fee waiver mechanism in August 2026. The Alternative Route: Banking products like the HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Premier Mastercard offer an S$708.50 annual fee that is waived for clients maintaining a S$200,000 Asset Under Management (AUM) threshold.

Evaluating the S$120K Tier After a Decade of Market Derating

As the credit card industry manages rewards programs in September 2026, the annual evaluation of Singapore's S$120K income-tier products highlights the compounding impact of historical nerfs. Entering its ninth iteration, this year’s showdown tracks seven specific pieces of plastic and metal. Notable exclusions from this tier include cards requiring higher annual fees like the American Express Platinum Charge and the Standard Chartered Beyond Card, which command annual fees of S$1,744 and S$1,635 respectively.

The HSBC Visa Infinite has been removed from contention following two years of application suspensions originating in September 2024.

Here is the math on how the primary contenders stack up regarding baseline fees, income qualifiers, and welcome structures:

Card Product Min. Income Annual Fee Fee Waiver / Renewal Mechanics Citi Prestige S$120K S$651.82 S$651.82 for 32,000 miles each year (2.04 cents per mile). Maybank Visa Infinite S$120K S$654 First-year fee waived; subsequent years waived with S$60K annual spend. OCBC VOYAGE Card S$120K S$498 to S$654 Waived with S$60K spend (S$30K for OCBC Premier VOYAGE). HSBC Premier Mastercard (Comparison) S$30K S$708.50 Waived conditionally with a minimum S$200K AUM maintenance.

Shifting Thresholds for Annual Fee Waivers

Most S$120K cards attempt to offset customer friction by bundling renewal miles. Products like the Citi Prestige, DBS Vantage, OCBC VOYAGE, and UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card all issue bonus mile allotments upon settlement of the annual fee.

But the balance sheet tells a different story regarding fee waivers. Most notably, the DBS Group Holdings (SGX: D05) Vantage officially terminated its policy of offering an annual fee waiver against a minimum spend of S$60,000 in August 2026.

Exceptions to the non-waivable rule remain sparse. The Maybank Visa Infinite waives its fee for the initial twelve months and continues subsequent waivers for members clearing S$60,000 in spend during a membership year, preserving four Priority Pass visits even if the fee is waived. Similarly, the OCBC VOYAGE Card drops its fee requirement at the S$60,000 spend mark—lowered to S$30,000 for OCBC Premier VOYAGE clients—though hitting this waiver strips away the 15,000 renewal miles while maintaining unlimited DragonPass access.

The Alternative Banking Playbook

To challenge the assumption that consumers must hold a S$120K card to capture elite perks, introducing comparison products like the HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Premier Mastercard reframes the discussion. While not an eligible contender for the S$120K crown, this product targets consumers earning S$30,000 annually who maintain a minimum S$200,000 Asset Under Management balance across equities, ETFs, index funds, and money market instruments.

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When evaluated against an S$708.50 nominal annual fee that is waived under asset maintenance rules, the opportunity cost shifts directly to portfolio yield. If an account holder parks capital in a savings account that earns close to negligible interest, the lost interest effectively acts as the annual fee. Conversely, efficient capital allocation turning strong returns transforms the HSBC alternative into a challenger to traditional premium credit cards.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.