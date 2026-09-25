Germany deploys Eurofighter jets to protect Latvia airspace

Germany has deployed four Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets to Latvia to temporarily protect the country’s airspace during the critical period surrounding its general election on October 3. Arriving at the Lielvārde Air Base in central Latvia alongside a contingent of several dozen soldiers and technicians, the German aircraft are tasked with enhancing air patrols and securing skies made increasingly nervous by regional drone incursions.

Securing the Skies Over Latvia Ahead of the 15th Saeima Vote

As Latvian voters prepare to elect 100 members to the 15th Saeima across five electoral districts—Riga, Vidzeme, Latgale, Zemgale, and Kurzeme—the security calculus on NATO’s eastern flank has shifted. While the mission is formally billed as part of NATO’s enhanced air policing north, or eAPN, in the Baltic States, its compressed, one-week timeline sets it apart from the alliance’s routine four-month rotations.

Latvian authorities specifically requested support from allies to secure the country during the general election. The nation does not possess its own fighter aircraft. While northern Estonia and southern Lithuania enjoy permanently stationed NATO jets, Latvia relies primarily on allied aircraft based in neighboring states to cover its skies. This temporary German deployment directly bridges that security gap during a domestic political event.

Rising Tensions and Drone Incursions

The urgency behind Berlin’s dispatch stems from a persistent backdrop of unauthorized drone incursions originating from neighboring Russia and Belarus. Throughout the year, regional governments have remained on edge as unidentified craft routinely test the limits of Baltic air defense. Some of these incidents have involved Ukrainian drones straying off course from targets in Russia, while others remain entirely unexplained.

The vulnerability of the region was underscored when Italian NATO jets stationed in Lithuania intercepted and shot down a suspected Russian-made drone after it crossed the border from Belarus. It marked the first time a drone was shot down within Lithuanian airspace. Such incidents explain why Baltic governments continue to demand strong, visible NATO commitments along the eastern border.

Lielvārde Air Base as a Strategic Baltic Hub

The choice of Lielvārde Air Base for the German Eurofighter deployment highlights the airfield’s strategic importance for the alliance. Located in central Latvia, the base has regularly hosted rotating air assets from allied nations. Just weeks prior to the German arrival, two Turkish F-16 fighter jets visited the airfield, following a deployment of French Rafale jets operating out of Šiauliai, Lithuania, earlier in the spring. NATO has also utilized Lielvārde for airborne warning and control system, or AWACS, aircraft missions monitoring the Russian border.

Photo: defensenews.com

Latvia, alongside Estonia and Lithuania, has been a member of NATO since 2004, cementing its integration into Western security architectures alongside fellow eastern flank states Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria, and Slovenia. The German Eurofighters are expected to remain in Latvia for roughly a week before returning home, ensuring that the parliamentary vote proceeds under the watchful eye of allied air power.