Man Dies After Falling From Scaffolding in Jamaica Plain

Manuel Chuqui, a father of four, died Thursday afternoon after falling from scaffolding while performing exterior work on a multi-family home in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood.

Tragedy Strikes on Weld Hill Street

Boston fire officials responded to the scene at Weld Hill Street and Hyde Park Avenue at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Thursday. First responders discovered the victim on the ground; he had been working between the second and third floors of a building. Boston Fire District Chief Eric Vinitski confirmed that the worker, identified by his loved ones as a man in his 40s, suffered critical injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Technical rescue companies were deployed to assist local units. Due to the nature of the fatality, officials enacted a slow, methodical process to safely recover the victim. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified and is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death alongside local authorities.

Remembering a Devoted Family Man

Manuel Chuqui was defined by his devotion to his family. “He pretty much lit up the room wherever he was. He was always very kind to others,” she shared. She noted his relentless work ethic, explaining that he woke up early, worked long hours, and always prioritized supporting his children.

His brother-in-law, Jose Espinoza, who lived with Chuqui for about 17 years, echoed those sentiments. “I live a long time with him. He’s like my father,” Espinoza said, remembering a man who loved fishing and dedicated himself to providing for his family.

Weather Conditions Under Scrutiny

As investigators piece together the sequence of events leading up to the fall, weather conditions are drawing attention. It was windy throughout Thursday afternoon. While District Chief Vinitski noted that he was not on the scene when the incident occurred, he acknowledged the weather, stating, “It’s definitely windy out, for sure.” Whether these gusts were a factor remains a focus for the investigation, which includes homicide detectives.

Photo: boston25news.com

A Community in Mourning

The sudden loss leaves four children grieving the loss of their father.